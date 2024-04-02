GHOST OF JOHN McCAIN to be Presented Off-Broadway at Soho Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new musical Ghost of John McCain will make its world premiere at the Soho Playhouse, beginning performances Labor Day Weekend 2024 and running through Election Day, November 5th, 2024.

Authored by Scott Elmegreen, with Drew Fornarola serving as composer and lyricist, Ghost of John McCain offers a unique psychological exploration of power, rivalry, and the human condition. In Ghost of John McCain, McCain contemplates a wonderful afterlife, but instead finds that “heaven” is inside Trump's brain, where a "Greek Chorus" of iconic figures, includingHillary Clinton, Roy Cohn, Eva Peron, Teddy Roosevelt, Robert Jordan, and Lindsey Graham, rebel against the former President's relentless demands for affirmation.

Catie Davis, who served as Associate Director on Beetlejuice and Moulin Rouge! The Musical, will direct. The cast and full creative team will be announced at a later date.

“I’m excited to join the team behind this wildly imaginative and quirky musical,” said Director Catie Davis. “To build a theatrical world where political figures of past and present are held hostage inside Donald Trump’s brain, and his brain is a musical? What a delightfully fun challenge. The writing of Ghost of John McCain will have audience members leaning into the twists and turns of this timely, hilarious story.”

Mr. Rose said, “Our goal is not to be just another poker turning up the heat, but to bring some relief, relevance, and comedy to the body politic. We may be in a presidential election year, but this is an evergreen story anchored by the tension and dynamic between two titans of the past century. The musical is surreal.”

Mr. Fose added, “Having served him for nearly two decades, I believe Senator McCain would laugh at this entertainment and be grateful his legacy continues to spark important conversation, from the serious to the absurd. Our hope is that this musical will remind America our democracy is worth fighting for.”

Tickets are now available for purchase at www.sohoplayhouse.com or by phone at (212) 692-1555 beginning at 3pm each day.