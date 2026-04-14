GAZILLION BUBBLE SHOW Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 2026

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The long-running Gazillion Bubble Show has released block of tickets now available through September 2026 at New World Stages. As the production approaches its 20th anniversary in April 2027, audiences have even more opportunities to experience one of New York City’s most enduring and joyful theatrical experiences.

Featuring a mesmerizing combination of laser lights, immersive effects, and jaw-dropping bubble artistry—from delicate floating spheres to massive bubbles that stretch across the stage—the production continues to redefine what live family entertainment can be.

At just 65 minutes with no intermission, Gazillion Bubble Show has become widely known as the perfect first theatrical experience for young audiences, offering an engaging, visually stunning introduction to live performance that keeps children (and their grown-ups) completely enchanted.

Created by the Yang family, the show has earned 18 Guinness World Records and toured internationally, while maintaining its home in New York City as one of the longest-running family-friendly productions. With its unique fusion of cutting-edge stage technology and time-honored bubble techniques, Gazillion Bubble Show is currently playing at New World Stages – Stage 2.