Full Cast Set for FISH World Premiere Off-Broadway at WP Theater
The cast will feature Alyssa May Gold, Sara Haider and more.
The upcoming fall production of Fish will star Alyssa May Gold (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, How I Learned to Drive, Arcadia) as Libby, Sara Haider (Garside’s Career, Public Theater’s Peachy) as Isha, Kario Marcel (Public Theater’s Troilus and Cressida, Commonwealth Shakespeare Company’s Romeo and Juliet) as Jon, Roxanna Hope Radja (Torch Song, Frost/Nixon) as Ceyda, and Yasmin Lara Ranz-Lind (Smile) as Karya. Fish is written by Melis Aker, directed by Tatiana Pandiani, and will run from September 26 through October 25 2026 at WP Theater.
2016, London. Seventeen-year-old Karya is navigating her brother’s unresolved disappearance. When her mother’s outrageous theory about his whereabouts starts to gain traction, Karya decides to put it to the test. With her best friend, she devises a twisted online experiment, setting a hook in the darkest corners of the internet. But what begins as a search for answers quickly spirals into something more sinister than she ever expected. By turns sharp, tensely funny, and tender, Fish is a darkly comedic coming-of-age story about grief, girlhood and games that go too far.
Set Design for Fish is by Emmie Finckel (Torera, In the Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot, Animal Wisdom), Costume Design is by Siena Zoë Allen (Heathers the Musical -New World Stages, Jesus Christ Superstar), Lighting Design is by Reza Behjat (ENGLISH), Sound Design is by G Clausen (Torera), Intimacy Director is Judi Lewis Ockler, Dialect Coach is Atticus Orsborn, the Production Stage Manager is Aisling Galvin, and Assistant Stage Manager is Morgan Grant. Casting is done by Kelly Gillespie, CSA and Joe Gery.
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