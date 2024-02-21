Francesca Bolam's New Play DREAM CARD to Debut At Court Square Theater

Francesca Bolam's new play, "Dream Card" is set to play at Court Square Theater after being selected by RIFFRAFF NYC. "Dream Card" is a compelling play that delves into the lives of three British immigrants as they navigate building their lives in New York.

Set against the backdrop of bureaucratic relationship challenges, cultural adjustments, and personal sacrifices, the play explores the unique stories of these individuals as they try to put roots down and establish home.

Bolam says "the most important theatre to me is one that challenges the narrative, that exposes what makes up a person. We look at people and we don't know their experiences in the slightest. We don't understand what they've left or how hard it is to stay. Being an immigrant artist in NYC, this story is close to home for me. I feel extremely grateful I get to share the stage with an incredible cast, one that also shares these similar experiences of what it means to create a place for yourself."

Cast includes, Francesca Bolam (VICE TV, Hoyt St) Chase Naylor, (Tight Five, Hudson Guild) Natasha Jain (The Butcher, Andrew Bliss) and Umberina (Remembering Morgan, Downtown Urban Arts festival and founder of Chaand Theatre).

"Dream Card" will play March 8, 9 & 10th at 7PM.