FUNERAL OF GOD to Open This Week at AMT Theater, Three Shows Left
Hunter Thore leads the cast in Brian S. Brijbag's play, directed by Noa Brenner at AMT Theater.
Funeral of god, a new play by Brian S. Brijbag, Esq., directed by Noa Brenner, opens tonight at AMT Theater as part of the 10th anniversary season of the Broadway Bound Theatre Festival. The world premiere plays a strictly limited run of four performances, closing Sunday, August 2.
In Funeral of god, a theatre company attempts the impossible: rehearsing the funeral of god. Arguments over staging, ritual, and meaning spiral into increasingly absurd theatrical chaos, and rehearsal and reality begin to collapse into one another. Beneath the comedy is a human reckoning with belief, grief, memory, and the stories we tell to avoid what hurts most. The play works in the theatrical lineage of Samuel Beckett, Tom Stoppard, and Luigi Pirandello while finding a distinctly contemporary voice.
Leading the five-person ensemble is Hunter Thore, known to television audiences from TLC's long-running series My Big Fat Fabulous Life, as Marvin. The cast features Alyssa Naka Silver as the Director; Regina Palian as Helen; Hunter Thore as Marvin; Cal Wright as Jax; and Emma Anne Johnson as the Stagehand. Shilpa Raju understudies Helen and the Director. Mike McNulty understudies Marvin, Jax, and the Stagehand.
The play is written and produced by Brian S. Brijbag, Esq. Directed by Noa Brenner. Brianna Golden, production stage manager, casting director, and scenic design; Maya McQueen, assistant stage manager and props; Nicholas Ferrari, sound design; Cece Collier, lighting design; John Golden, assistant scenic design.
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