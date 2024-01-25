FRIGID New York to Present New York City Fringe Festival in April

For over 15 years FRIGID New York has been presenting an annual festival of fringe theatre in New York City. This Spring their biggest festival of the year will be rebranded as the New York City Fringe Festival. Performances will be presented at UNDER St. Marks (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009), The Wild Project (195 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009), and the 14Y Theater (344 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003), April 3-21. Individual show tickets and festival passes will go on sale in February. The full schedule of performances will be announced next month.

The New York City Fringe Festival (formally the FRIGID Fringe Festival) is an open lottery-based theater festival that gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in an environment that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. New York City Fringe is a proud member of the Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals (CAFF) and the United States Associate of Fringe Festivals (USAFF).

UNDER St. Marks

The Princess Strikes Back: One Woman's Search for the Space Cowboy of her Dreams

Written & Performed by Victoria Montalbano - Chicago, IL

In 1997, 13-year-old Victoria Montalbano was introduced to her perfect man, Han Solo, and she's been looking for him ever since. In this "powerhouse performance", watch her grow from awkward theatre kid to professional out of work actress while swiping her way through a galaxy far, far away! "The force is strong with this fresh, funny celebration of fangirldom!"

A Little Less Than Kind

Written by & Performed by Gracie Rittenberg

Presented by Bluebird Theatre Company - New York, NY

A LITTLE LESS THAN KIND by Gracie Rittenberg is a genderbent adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Rittenberg stars as Hannah, the caustic bisexual heir to a Silicon Valley Tech Company. While ALLTK adapts HAMLET into the modern day, it also brings the laughs, skewering Shakespeare’s classic and the tech industry alike.

Joy Ride

Written & Performed by Meredith Brandt - New York, NY

Sticky cup holders. License plate bingo. And a whole lotta Meat Loaf. Join musical comedian Meredith Brandt as she shares stories from the backseat of her family's 2006 Toyota Sienna, told entirely through song parodies inspired by the albums that were forever stuck in the minivan's once-high-tech multi-disc CD player.

Solitary

Written & Performed by Seán Griffin - Queens, NY

Solitary confinement is anything but quiet. Sammy scatters crumbs from his meals to bring out a mouse, who he named Marcelle, to talk to. All just to pass the time. Only, this mealtime, his Marcelle doesn't show. An intimate play that examines the cruelty of solitary confinement, regardless the reason it's issued, regardless the crime of the person.

Death of a Dandelion

Written & Performed by JJ Ivey

Presented by Clementine Players - Brooklyn, NY

Experience the captivating tale of Mama Judy, a remarkable woman who defied age norms, told through the eyes of her grandchild, JJ Ivey. Join them on a heartfelt journey as Mama Judy's resilience, humor, and nurturing spirit unfolds on stage, leaving you both laughing and moved by her story.

Dad Girl

Written & Performed by Emily Walsh - Astoria, NY

Emily Walsh doesn't know if she wants kids, but given the choice she'd like to be the dad. Join Emily on her darkly hilarious journey navigating gender norms, societal expectations and if you can be the dad if you grew up without one. A must-see if you've ever been a child or thought about having one.

Sonnets From a Sin-Eater

Written & Performed by Kara Hadden

Presented by La Trobe - Brooklyn, NY

K is a recent grad looking for fast cash and moral purity. Calgary is a d*kebaiting pop star of nepotistic origins. Sin-eating is a ritual older than Jesus. And SONNETS FROM A SIN-EATER is a multimedia solo play (with poems) about desire, absolution, and detoxifying diets.

Emil Amok: Lost NPR host, vegan trans dad

Written & Performed by Emil Guillermo - San Francisco, CA

A solo show on race, class, colonization, and gender.

Please Let Me Save You

Written by Ariella Carmell & Kaiya Linkugel - Brooklyn, NY

“Repeat after me: I accept Jesus as my Lord and Savior. You’re not answering. Do you accept Him or not? Your soul is in danger. Are you there? Please let me save you.” An absurdist play about two young women navigating life and death with Jesus lurking in the background

The Climate Fables: Debating Extinction & The Trash Garden

Written by Padraig Bond

Presented by The Torch Ensemble - New York, NY

THE CLIMATE FABLES is composed of two thought-provoking original plays that dive into the future of humanity amidst the challenges of climate change. DEBATING EXTINCTION a retelling of Rapunzel, audiences will be transported to the wasteland of New England, where a young couple grapples with the decision of whether to bring a child into a world, exploring the complex relationship between humanity and nature. THE TRASH GARDEN brings a comedic twist to the tale of Adam and Eve. The play explores the resilience of the human spirit in the face of ecological collapse.

Fanatical Optimism

Written & Performed by Adam LeBow

Presented by Chalant Productions - New York, NY

Comic rant and heartfelt lament in which the author/performer looks at the state of the world and asks, “how did my generation let it get this way?”

How I Died a SUPERHERO

Written & Performed by Luis Roberto Herrera - Sunrise, FL

In a world where injustice runs rampant - one man must step up to fight for those that can’t. Join him on his journey to become the superhero everyone needs, until he comes face to face with his greatest enemy… himself.

A Series of Wildfires

Presented by Deborah Harbin Productions - Lynchburg, VA

So, the fire of longing has set you ablaze. What will you do -- smother it, or fan the licking flame until you burn to ash? In her religious youth, Deborah DeGeorge Harbin learned to combat the inner conflagration. But in her one-woman show A Series of Wildfires, she confronts the firefighter within and -- maybe -- frees her inner arsonist.

No Bones About It

Written & Performed by Matt Storrs - New York, NY

Matt Storrs has never loved anything more than his first love: dinosaurs. After romantic rejection in elementary school, Matt copes by starting a movement to advocate for his favorite dinosaur and get the governor of Arizona recalled. Years later, Matt revisits his obsession to see how healthy it really was.

Drugs, Sex, and Reggaeton: A Colombian Comedy Adventure

Written by Alberto Botero - New York, NY

Drugs, Sex, and Reggaeton: A Colombian Comedy Adventure is a hilarious stand-up comedy show that takes audiences on a wild ride through the life adventures of a charismatic Colombian comedian. With uproarious tales and anecdotes, our comedian navigates the absurdity of relationships, the temptation of the nightlife, and the quirky cultural clashes, all while blending in the infectious rhythms of reggaeton. From family dynamics to Colombian idiosyncrasies, this side-splitting performance explores life's highs and lows in the most entertaining way possible. Get ready for a rollercoaster of laughter, cultural insights, and unforgettable punchlines as we delve into the comedic world of a Colombian comedian living life to the fullest.

The Wild Project

The Importance of Being Anxious

Written & Performed by Hal Cantor

Presented by Made From Concentrate - Lake Worth Beach, FL

After getting raves in London and Los Angeles, THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING ANXIOUS brings the angst to where it belongs: New York City. Featuring the voice of Ricki Lake, ANXIOUS is Hal Cantor's painfully hilarious coming-of-middle-age comedy about coming out late. With lots of gay sex. What’s not to love?

Miss Adventure

Written & Performed by Rachel Pallante - Austin, TX

What if Bette Midler and Jerry Garcia had a love child? Hop on the Magic Mushroom School Bus as one woman journeys down the Rabbit Hole and Over the Rainbow. In a multimedia ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ musical comedy experience. Can she survive Cult Leaders, Law Enforcement, and Bears? Oh My! You will choose her fate Live!

Walt Kelly's Songs of the Pogo

Presented by Frank Farrell Productions - Ridgewood, New Jersey

WALT KELLY'S SONGS OF THE POGO recreates the hysterical, imaginative and wonderful world of cartoonist Walt Kelly. In this musical revue, suitable for the whole family, the writings, songs and comic strip stories are mixed with Kelly’s personal memoirs and a magazine interview with comic book creator Gil Kane. WALT KELLY'S SONGS OF THE POGO directed by Farrell will include Broadway performer Aisha de Hass and Danny Crawford as Walt.

Miami Madness

Written & Performed by David Rodwin

Presented by Story Emporium - San Francisco, CA

David Rodwin shares a hysterical story about getting hired to write a musical about the history of Miami. To be staged on a boat. Owned by a Russian oligarch. Produced by a guy who sold timeshares. And shockingly… the endeavor unravels in spectacular fashion – like every real Miami story.

The House of Clytemnestra

Zoe Bloomfield - New York, NY

The Trojan War is over. Years after the sacrifice of her young daughter, it’s time for Queen Clytemnestra to face her grief, her ghosts, and her husband. Her other daughter Electra…is also there. An award winning play for a work in heightened language, using classical and modern text to examine the daily performances of women.

"LUCINE!" or "birdshit: a human concerto with string & void”

Written & Performed by Christian De Gré Cárdenas

Presented by Alkimia - Mérida, Yucatán, Mexico

Luna’s daughter unapologetically reorchestrates her glorious phases as she approaches her final dawn. Offensively tamed yet tamed offensively. From the award-winning creators of "Acedia" and "Twisted Operettas'' emerges a new "human concerto." Oh Lucine, she was as cruel as she was kind.

No f*cks given. None taken. All done.

Written & Performed by Pamela L Paek - Los Angeles, CA

Through a no-BS TED-esque talk, a professional curmudgeon will smack the audience with their unconscious assumptions that have them perpetuate harmful social norms. In 55 minutes, they’ll reckon with their complicity in humanity's demise, chant profanities, and realize how math can prove anything. It’s like NYC everyday, but people will laugh.

Curry & Catharsis

Written & Performed by Azhar Bande-Ali

Presented by Needle Works - New York, NY

Being a 19-year-old salesperson at an Indian jewelry store in Atlanta is exactly as fun as it sounds. The joy ride ends when the family-owned business puts Azhar in his place. Come see how the curry is made and the catharsis it takes.

The Leading Lady Club: A Feminist (But Still Likable) Sketch Show

Presented by Leading Lady Creative and Guptanya Studios - New York, NY

Fresh off a critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, you're invited to join The Leading Lady Club! At this meeting, the women are sharing their experiences with dating apps, self-defense, workplace interactions, women's health, assault, plus varying degrees of MANspreading, MANsplaining, and MANipulation. But don't worry, they'll do it all with humor and grace. Well...they'll do their best! Imagine SNL-meets-the Barbie movie in this hilariously dark commentary on what it means to be a woman in the world today. Inspired by interviews with real women of different backgrounds, ages, races and experiences.

Delirantes

Written & Directed by Monica Piñeros - New York, NY

During the Covid-19 world pandemic New York state is paused and issues a stay at home order. A couple suddenly finds themselves confined in their home with no other option than to face the cruel reality of their long unhappy marriage. Trapped by the situation, they find themselves constantly immersed in a never ending discussion that only confirmes their deepening delirious state. The city outside is flooded with riots, looting and New York is the epicenter of the virus. The world seems to be falling to pieces with no way out. How long will they bear the unbearable?

Michael John Ciszewski: LOVEFOOL

Written & Performed by Michael John Ciszewski - Jersey City, NJ

LOVEFOOL is a deliciously silly solo comedy romp through flings, flirtations, and first loves that argues for falling head-over-heels through life. A *very* gay hour bridging stand-up and storytelling, LOVEFOOL has wooed critics and audiences, who call it “exactly the audacious celebration of queer love we need in this moment!”

Brokeneck Girls: The Murder Ballad Musical

Written by Eve Blackwater - New York, NY

Brokeneck Girls: The Murder Ballad Musical is a dark comedy based on the tradition of violence against women in folk music and the true crimes that inspired it. The social commentary delivers fast-paced laughter while addressing issues of class, gender, race and power. Revenge, redemption, free will and conflict between good and evil unfold unexpectedly as three women bond over music, secrets and heartless survival instincts.

Stroke of Genius: Pantomime Masturbation Throughout Performing Arts History

Written & Performed by Vulva Va-Voom

Presented by Boiled Horse Productions - Tampa, FL

This professor takes "jacking around" VERY seriously. Presenting Dr. Walter Winkworth-Pérez, academia's foremost expert on Pantomime Masturbation theory and practicum. In this prestigious multimedia lecture series, he examines the artform's evolution from Mesopotamia to the present day. This week's syllabus examines the career of that unparalleled 1920s clown, The Spankin' Shyster.

A Little Bit Pregnant

Presented by Paper Dog Press - Montreal Quebec Canada

Sex, drugs, rock 'n' roll.... and a baby? The dramedy A Little Bit Pregnant gives audiences an intimate look at the highs and lows of four young people trying to adult. The play deals with all things pregnancy; including abortion, miscarriage, and IVF and the choices that arise from them.

Schmaltz!

Written by Armando Chardiet, Yonatan Gutenmacher, Julia Rotgin & David Slarskey

Presented by Liquid Gold Productions - Philadelphia, PA

Golding's kosher deli has fallen on hard times. Isaac Golding, the heir apparent, sets out to save the family restaurant, aided by Mindy, the deli's long-time Latina manager. Will they survive, or will their dreams go up in smoke? Come for the day-old tuna salad. Stay for the...SCHMALTZ!

14Y Theater

Too Much of a Good Thing

Written & Performed by Rachel Redleaf

Presented by RAR Entertainment - New York, NY

From barely qualifying for The Itty Bitty Titty Committee to being president of The Big Booby Brigade, join Rachel and her two breast friends on a journey of chestal development. Best known for portraying Mama Cass in Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Beth in Netflix's Atypical, Rachel's over the top body and personality are on full display in this comedic extravaganza!

The Fountain

Written & Directed by Tony Patryn

Presented by Patrynize Productions - New York, NY

Two strangers from different time periods become traveling companions when they find themselves lost in a giant labyrinth. While attempting to find a way out, they stumble upon a mysterious fountain being watched over by a stone guardian who promises them anything they wish...but for a price.

A Date With My Wild

Written & Performed by Alexandria Rengifo

Presented by Expression Sessions - Brooklyn, NY

This original one-woman storytelling show follows the protagonist, Alexandria Rengifo, as she struggles between her pure spiritual lifestyle and a growing desire for physical pleasure. Will she have the courage to trust? Join along on this bold, sexy journey that ultimately connects Alexandria back to her youngest, freest self.

FASTER

Written & Performed by Jude Treder-Wolff

Presented by Lifestage, Inc. - Port Jefferson, NY

The pace of change is messing with our heads, and to psychotherapist, improviser and storyteller Jude Treder-Wolff, comedy is part of the cure. Through trying to understand her partner’s opposite approach to change, she frames a narrative about the impact of uncertainty and how improv can help us think faster.

On Cats and Dogs and Other Family Revelations

Written & Performed by Ella Veres - New York, NY

On Cats and Dogs and Other Family Revelations wraps big ideas in focused stories about Ella Veres' pets, as glimpses of her human family and life in her old country of Transylvania shine through like in a fan dance. With her dark humor and heart she hits all the emotional buttons. She expresses herself in such a whimsical and charming way that one could listen all day. Each performance will be a different iteration.

Yoga for Billionaires: Do you want to be enlightened or just filthy rich?!

Written & Performed by Sara Raj - Toronto, Ontario

A yoga retreat where everything goes wrong. Set in an Indian temple, this comedy pokes fun at what happens when eastern spirituality meets the American obsession with wealth. Created by South Asian stand up comic Sara Raj, the show is immersive, and only partially scripted. Audience members can sit back in their chairs, or join on stage to participate in Billionaire yoga asanas, meditation, and mantra chanting sequences.

Conversations with My Divorce Attorney

Written & Directed by Suzanne Bachner

Presented by JMTC Theatre - New York, NY

What if love is not enough? Conversations with My Divorce Attorney is a fast-paced 90-minute 2-hander about a heartbroken NYC playwright who strikes up a cross-country connection with her LA Divorce Attorney at the top of his game. A brutally funny dramatic comedy about love, loss and never letting go.

A Drag is Born

Written & Performed by Edu Díaz - New York, NY

In a twist of fate, a man is thrust into the spotlight for his drag queen debut. With advanced age, abundant body hair, and limited talents, he might find out who he is. A Drag Is Born takes audiences on a whimsical journey blending clown, drag, and absurd.

Flossy Follies

Presented by Queerly Femmetastic and Professor M - Brooklyn, NY

A provocative, artful showcase celebrating life, body autonomy, and glamor. Join us for an ELEMENTAL experience, as we explore the four aspects of astrology: earth, air, fire, and water. Flossy Follies centers performances at the intersection of Black and queer people within the art of striptease, live singing, circus arts, and more.

Lolo’s Boyfriend Show

Written & Performed by Lauren O'Brien - Beacon, NY

Lolo lands a dream-come-true European tour with her punk cabaret show. But when it gets canceled after just a few weeks, she’s forced to pack up her funky costumes and drag them back to her mom’s house in suburbia. Lolo thought she’d be famous and happily married by now. Her Psychic told her she would be. Instead, she doesn’t even have a job. A tempting invitation from The British Guy she met on tour could be her ticket to a happier life. He’s different. He takes showers. He hasn’t asked her for money. He didn’t bring a stripper on any of their dates. But his attempts to woo end up triggering a traumatic trip through boyfriends past. From The Yogi to The Texter to The Addict, Lolo’s penchant for attracting the bizarre really cuts her up. As she grapples with her ghosts, Lolo has a radical realization: maybe…just maybe…there’s a different path to happiness in this world.

In Harmony

Presented by BY Productions - New York, NY

Awaken, explore, and transform. Repeat. After sold-out runs in 2021 and 2022, In Harmony is excited to return with its unique showcase of musical moments, rich vocal harmonies, spoken word, movement, and ensemble storytelling. Join us on a theatrical journey that celebrates community and explores what it means to be human.

Blocks of Sensation

Written by Kim Barke

Presented by Scientists and Poets and Time and Space Limited - Brooklyn, NY

Under the scalpel gaze of a poet and former scientist who studied addiction with funding from NIDA, Blocks of Sensation bushwacks into the tragic irony of mothering an adult addict 27 years after leaving the lab. This raw elegy, directed by Linda Mussmann, is an avant-garde, unflinching journey into the heart of human behavior and the meaning of truth. Witness the metamorphosis of shame into art.

Don't Stop Believing: A Theatric Remix of the 1980s

Written & Performed by Torrey Shine - New York, NY

Dramatic comedy about “coming of age” in the 1980s, mashing hundreds of iconic 80s songs and movies into alternating dialogue and song (a la Moulin Rouge). Clever witty writing. Sassy theatric performance. Jam-packed with nostalgic Easter Eggs, this show explores themes of independence, love, and having faith in yourself.

TransMasculine Cabaret, Starring Vulva Va-Voom

Presented by Vulva Va-Voom & Company - Tampa, FL

"TragiComic transgender-identifying true confessional" and "obscene, maniacal burlesque headliner" seem like incompatible elements...but this gritty song-and-dance nightclub comedian has combined stranger, stickier things onstage. Nine-time Fringe honoree Vulva Va-Voom asks of queer identity: "Who gets to define whether someone is a drag queen, king, or an in-between?" Hardships, meet hilarity.

Mulan and Now

Written by Siqi Zhang - Philadelphia PA

Rachel is a mother, a daughter, a wife, and a business owner. She thrives on social expectations and is proud of her achievements, despite the pressure, obstacles, and her chronic pain. One day her specially made chair was missing at her work, and she started the journey of self searching and real fulfillment.

FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. Click Here

Photo credit: Adrian Buckmaster