FRIGID New York to Depart The Kraine Theater at the End of 2023

FRIGID New York will continue to operate out of UNDER St. Marks while they search for a new ADA-compliant space.

FRIGID New York will depart from The Kraine Theater at the end of 2023. After an amazing 25 years at 85 East 4th Street the organization has made the difficult decision not to renew their lease, which expires in December. Programming at The Kraine will continue through the end of the year.

"We've created a home on 4th Street for the biggest and most diverse group of artists on the block," said co-Artistic Director Martha Preve. "However, with our lease ending in December, we've decided it's time to find a new home. We want to commit our resources to finding a space that can better accommodate our staff, artists and audiences."

"This is sad for all of us given the long history we have in The Kraine, and not a choice we've made lightly, but we're excited for FRIGID and for our indie arts community to gain a space that's reflective of our values and accessible to everyone," said co-Artistic Director Jimmy Lovett.

"The Kraine was a performance space when we found it, and we trust it will be one when we are gone. We made some magic here over the years and we are leaving it better than we found it," added Managing Director, Erez Ziv.

FRIGID New York will continue to operate out of UNDER St. Marks at 94 St. Marks Place, where the organization currently holds a ten-year lease, while they search for a new ADA-compliant space. FRIGID recently received a New York State Capital Funds Grant to upgrade the sound equipment at USM, which will improve the experience for in-person and streaming audiences alike.

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc



