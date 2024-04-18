FRIGID New York To Present Episodic Theatre Project's BARDCORE At Under St. Marks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



FRIGID New York will present four of The Episodic Theatre Project’s first season of five episodic plays, Bardcode at UNDER St. Marks, April 25-May 16, every Thursday at 7:30pm.

Trouble doth ensue at the Baltimore Area Renaissance Faire when the Monarch and Creative Director impulsively announces the fair is closing and she’s dumping all three of her polyamorous partners. Shocked and heartbroken, her fellow employees and lovers—a depressed jester, toxically chivalrous knight, and metaphysically troubled tarot reader—traverse the five stages of grief as they mourn their utopian summer and relationships, and prepare to re-enter the real world.

The five-part play, designed to be viewed in succession, is the culmination of a 5-week intensive process celebrating underrepresented identities and revolving around the five stages of heartbreak. It embraces and pushes the boundaries of how addictive theatre can be, and just like your favorite television show, have you coming back next week for more and wanting to binge the whole series.

Ellis Stump serves as the showrunner with other members of the five-person writing team taking a different episode to lead. Episode 1: DENIAL is written by Neeta Thadani and directed by Melissa Lewyn. Episode 2: ANGER is written by Brysen Boyd and directed by Maya Davis. Episode 3: BARGAINING is written by Ben Holbrook and directed by Lee Melillo. Episode 4: DEPRESSION is written by Liv Wilson and directed by Jean Carlo Yunén Arostegui. Episode 5: ACCEPTANCE is co-written by Ellis Stump and Duncan Miller and directed by Nicholas Polonio. The cast will feature Major Curda (KPOP), Charlie Foster (The Garcias), Leah Getz (La Cocina), and Alyssa James (mother / land).

Designed to kick start the creative process, The Episodic Theatre Project (Melissa Lewyn and Lianna Rada-Hung, Producers) inspires collaboration and risk-taking through an intensive professional experience that strengthens artistic bonds and community. During this unprecedented time in the theatre industry where we are witnessing a real threat to our art form, we are interested in pushing and reinventing the form and reigniting a passion for live performance and theatrical storytelling, a form that is uniquely ephemeral and can captivate in a way that no other medium can.

FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade, we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc

Tickets ($15) are available for advance purchase at https://www.frigid.nyc/event/6897:651/. Performances will also be available to livestream from home. The show will run approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission.