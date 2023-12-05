FRIGID New York To Close Residency At The Kraine Theater With LAST CALL, KRAINE THEATER

FRIGID New York Will Close out its 20+ year residency at The Kraine Theater (address) with Last Call, Kraine Theater, a special edition of their monthly variety show Paper Kraine on Sunday December 17 at 7:30pm. Tickets ($15) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc/event/6897:10/. The performance will run approximately 90 minutes, with no intermission.

Featuring a series of artists who have collaborated with Paper Kraine and performed during its 7-year tenure at The Kraine Theater, Last Call, Kraine Theater is a love-letter to the historic East Village venue. Artists will perform favorites of past Paper Kraine shows and new works in development and will speak on their experiences at The Kraine Theater over the years.

Last Call, Kraine Theater will include works by Paper Kraine alumni: Bekah Badilla, Mario Benitez, TJ Burleson, Brittany Crowell, Dana Everitt, Reuven Glezer, Kenneth Keng, Lauren Hope Krass, Kenjiro Li, Farhan Mian, Ben Moniz, Megan Quick, Nat Towsen, Serena Velarse, Rebecca Vineyard, and Willie Zabar.

Some words about The Kraine Theater and FRIGID NY from Paper Kraine artists:

“My time at the Kraine taught me not only that I could make theater in New York, but that I could make it with care and community.” - Kenneth Keng

“I love the Kraine because of how the atmosphere and its people really seem to elevate my work. It could just be a dick joke but if I'm saying it at the Kraine, it somehow feels important.” - Lauren Hope Krass

“When I did my first piece at Paper Kraine, I hadn't really performed in a few years. The Kraine was somewhere I'd been seeing shows since I moved to the city so it was so exciting to get to be on that stage, and I'll always associate it with feeling like a performer and actively getting to inhabit that identity again.” - Rebecca Vineyard

“I love the intimate inclusive space the Kraine provides. It was such a beautiful place to nurture new ideas and explore different mediums.” - Bekah Badilla

“I don't wanna believe we won't be here, I don't wanna believe my ghost won't haunt this place, because I wouldn't be where I am without the Kraine, and I will never be the same place again” - Reuven Glezer

“The Kraine was one of the first theatres I performed in, and like the beacon of light atop Lady Liberty, The Kraine will forever represent the dawning of my acting career & the endless opportunities available to those brave enough to seek them.” - Serena Velarde

“I have been coming to shows at the Kraine theater for 15 years. So many friends have tried new things or debuted in NYC on this stage. It’s a space for risk and discovery and most of all, for artists. Thank you FRIGID for creating this beautiful space for us.” - Brittany Crowell

Paper Kraine was founded by Lizzy Anna Lincoln & Danielle Turner in 2016 when FRIGID New York offered their space The Kraine Theater for the development of new work by emerging artists. Started as a response to the 2016 election, the monthly show became a fundraiser to different charitable organizations, and served to raise awareness of their causes and donation through box office splits and bake sales. Charities supported over the last seven years include Planned Parenthood, Trevor Project, Volunteer Lawyers for the Arts, Minds Matter, Violence Intervention Program, TLDEF, Rainn, March for our Lives, Ali Forney Center, and many more. Paper Kraine is currently overseen by producers Brittany Crowell, Vick Liu, Paul Purvine, and Danielle Turner. www.paperkraine.com

Paper Kraine will continue to produce their monthly cabaret through FRIGID New York at their other venue, UNDER St. Marks, which will continue to operate after the close of The Kraine. Paper Kraine’s first public performance in the new venue will be on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7:30pm.

FRIGID New York’s mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work and to amplify their diverse voices. They present an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. FRIGID is currently led by Managing Director Erez Ziv and Resident Artistic Directors Martha Lorena Preve and Jimmy Lovett. www.frigid.nyc

If you’re interested in supporting FRIGID NY as they continue to support emerging artists through work at UNDER St Marks and festivals at venues around NYC, you can donate to their end of year campaign HERE.