FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL and IN EMILY'S WORDS to Headline New York Theatre Barn's Final Virtual New Work Series

New York Theatre Barn will host a free live stream of its award-winning New Works Series on Wednesday, July 14th, 2021 at 7PM EST, featuring excerpts from the new musicals Fly More Than You Fall and In Emily's Words. The live 1-hour presentation will also feature a conversation with the writers. This 47th installment will conclude the company's virtual edition of their New Works Series.

Fly More Than You Fall has a book by Eric Homes (CBS's The Good Fight), music by Nat Zegree (CBS's The Good Fight) and lyrics by Homes and Zegree. Fly More Than You Fall introduces a young girl, Malia, who deals with the tragic news of her mother's diagnosis in the only way she knows how - through her writing. Malia crafts a tale of a young bird with broken wings who embarks on the journey of a lifetime, continually weaving in and out of Malia's real-life struggles to navigate grief, puberty and growing up in the middle of nowhere. The show is produced by Marc David Levine/Gemini Theatrical Investors. The presentation will feature performances by Mehret Marsh (TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, The Lion King), Nico Oliveri and Stephanie Jae Park (Hamilton, War Paint).

With book, music and lyrics by Jessy Tomsko (Boleyn), In Emily's Words tells the story of English novelist Emily Brontë as she is writing her magnum opus: Wuthering Heights. Emily's imagination knew no bounds, and in spite of having seen very little of the world, she was able to craft a sweeping melodrama that has left a legacy nearly 200 years after her death. Emily Brontë fought through adversity and illness, achieving agency in a time when women were denied it. Yet while she paved the way for female-identifying writers, Emily never lived to see the success of her own labors. Hers is a story of resilience, strength, and the greatness that can be achieved when the immense power of imagination is unleashed. The presentation will feature the show's director Avital Asuleen, and performances by Johnathan Christopher (Hamilton), Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid), Rachel Lauren James (The Floorshow) and DeAnne Stewart (Jagged Little Pill, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

Fly More Than You Fall has been developed with Syracuse University and received its world premiere production in 2019 with Utah Valley University at the NOORDA Center. The production won nine regional Broadway World awards including Best Musical and Best New Work. In Emily's Words has been developed with The Combustion Collective and was a semifinalist for this year's O'Neill National Music Theatre Conference.

The 1-hour presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand. For the final installment, Associate Artistic Director Jen Sandler will be joined by NYTB co-board president and producer Blair Russell (Slave Play) as her co-host. The series has been produced by Sandler and Artistic Director Joe Barros. Now in its 14th season, the New Works Series has received support in part by the Innovation & Exploration Fund, a program of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.