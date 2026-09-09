FLAMBOYANTS! by La Compagnie Tilawcis is Coming to The Citizen Arts International Festival

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The Citizen Arts International Festival will present FLAMBOYANTS! from La Compagnie Tilawcis on September 17, 2026 at 6:30PM at Jackie Robinson Bandshell and September 18, 2026 at 7:30PM at NYCEDC's MADE Bush Terminal.

Flamboyants! by La Compagnie Tilawcis is a vibrant theatrical and musical journey connecting the Creole worlds of Réunion Island, Puerto Rico, and New Orleans. Through music, storytelling, movement, and performance, artists from these communities explore shared histories and cultural connections.

﻿Born from the meeting between theater director and actor Florient Jousse and Big Chief Juan Pardo, Flamboyants!is an original artistic collaboration connecting Creole communities separated by thousands of miles yet linked through shared traditions and experiences. Developed through residencies in New Orleans, Réunion Island, and Puerto Rico (2024-2025), the work brings together artists whose practices are rooted in the musical traditions of these communities, blending traditional forms with contemporary performance.

For Citizen Arts International, Flamboyants! will come to New York in two distinct forms: an outdoor theatrical performance and a concert in a NYC public park, offering audiences two unique ways to experience this celebration of music, movement, and cultural exchange.

ABOUT THE FESTIVAL

Citizen Arts International transforms New York City's public spaces into vibrant stages for free international performance, participatory art, and cultural exchange. Bringing art into everyday life across the boroughs, the festival fosters civic engagement and strengthens social connection.

The Citizen Arts International Festival is produced in partnership with Citizen Arts and Education and the Ukrainian Museum, in affiliation with Social Practice CUNY, with special thanks to the PhD Theatre + Performance Program at the CUNY Graduate Center. The festival is fiscally sponsored by the Graduate Center Foundation Inc.

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