FISH, THE STAND-IN and More World Premieres Set for WP Theater 2026-27 Season

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WP Theater has revealed their 2026-27 Season at WP Theater. In the fall of 2026, the season will kick off with Fish, written by Melis Aker (Murmurs, Hound Dog) and directed by Tatiana Pandiani (Torera, Someone Spectacular). The limited run at WP Theater is co-produced with Signature Theatre Company, in association with New Light Theater Project with Noor Theatre Company as consulting producer.

2016, London. Seventeen-year-old Karya is navigating her brother’s unresolved disappearance. When her mother’s outrageous theory about his whereabouts starts to gain traction, Karya decides to put it to the test. With her best friend, she devises a twisted online experiment, setting a hook in the darkest corners of the internet. But what begins as a search for answers quickly spirals into something more sinister than she ever expected. By turns sharp, tensely funny, and tender, Fish is a darkly comedic coming-of-age story about grief, girlhood and games that go too far. Fish will run from September 26th through October 25th of this year, with an official opening night on October 11, 2026.

The following winter of 2027, the premiere of The Stand-In, written by Crystal Finn (Ms. Lilly, Find Me Here), and directed by Emily Young (Bartleby at The Old Globe, The Knight of the Burning Pestle), will begin its limited engagement at WP Theater. This is a co-production with Fiasco Theater.

Best friends, Claire and Claudia, try to make it BIG in the movies. But is there room for two stars? Or will one of them always have to be just…. “The Stand In?” An absurdist romp through the madness of the artist’s journey and the toll it can take on what one holds dear. The Stand-In runs from January 30th through February 28th of 2027, with an official opening night on February 16, 2027.

And finally, the premiere of You Seem Sad, written by Yale Drama Series and Peabody Award-winning playwright Leah Nanako Winkler (Kentucky, God Said This, “Ramy” ) and directed by Ammerman Award and Alan Schneider award-winner May Adrales (Letters of Suresh at Second Stage, Vietgone at Manhattan Theatre Club). The limited engagement at WP Theater is co-produced by Ma-Yi Theater Company, in association with Lucille Lortel Theater.

You Seem Sad weaves post-WWII Nagasaki and early-2000s New York City together through the parallel journeys of Keiko—a young unapologetic atomic-bomb survivor rebuilding her life in 1950s Japan—and Student 1, a half-Japanese twenty-something who is reckoning with her career, love and identity in contemporary America. With humor, brutal honesty, and heart, the play intertwines memory, personal pain and history into a layered portrait of two women shaped by different eras yet bound by a shared search for meaning, connection and the pursuit of survival. A memory play. You Seem Sad runs from April 3rd through May 2nd of 2027, with an official opening night on April 18, 2027.

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