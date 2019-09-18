FIGUREHEAD Comes to the United Solo Festival

"Figurehead" is a brief window into the musings of a college student, Peg Maxim, who has been held hostage in a basement for nearly a year after her kidnapping. It is a stark look at the life of a perpetual victim, peppered with moments of intense vulnerability as well as dark comedy.

This one woman show was first released in West Michigan and is now being taken to New York City to be performed in the UNITED SOLO THEATRE FESTIVAL, the world's largest solo theatre festival.

Lindsey Normington is a writer, actress, and dancer living in Los Angeles, California. She holds a B.A. in Communication Studies and Theatre from Grand Valley State University in Michigan, where Figurehead initially premiered. Since moving to Los Angeles, Lindsey has appeared in many music videos and short films including Sandbagger (Mitch F. Anderson), Bonnie_Bunnie_xX (Daniel Obzejta), and Remnants (Kyle DeGuzman). She also appeared as Lynxa in the world premiere of ANTI-GONE, a virtual reality/mixed media theatre experience by Theo Triantafyllidids, adapted from the graphic novel Anti-Gone by Connor Willumsen.

http://unitedsolo.org/us/2019-figurehead/

UNITED SOLO THEATRE FESTIVAL is an annual international festival for solo performances held at the Theatre Row in the heart of the New York City theatre district on 42nd Street, currently in its 10th anniversary season. Fiona Shaw called United Solo "the mecca of the solo shows in the world." Over 120 participants from six continents will present their shows every day from September 19 until November 24, 2019.

Through its mission, United Solo presents renowned artists as well as new talents, discovers original stories, connects artists with their audiences, exchanges diverse perspectives, fosters a dialogue for change, entertains, and now also educates through its professional training program led by distinguished artists and cultural icons. Artists and companies interested in being presented at The United Solo Festival in 2020 are now welcome to submit their applications online at www.unitedsolo.org starting September.





