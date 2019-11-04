FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Will Hold Benefit For YES Project

Fiddler on the Roof, in Yiddish with English Supertitles, will partner with the YES PROJECT/Youth Equity Science: Fighting Stigma, Preventing Suicide With Science + Law for a special evening on Wednesday, November 6. The benefit will include a VIP reception followed by an 8:00 PM performance of the award-winning musical and a post-show talkback with the cast. For more information, please visit www.fiddlernyc.com/yes-benefit.

Tony and Academy Award winner Joel Grey, who is also the director of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish will join Human Rights Watch LGBT Program Director Graeme Reid, Yale Public Health and Law Professor (Adj) Ali Miller, and LGBT Youth Mental Health Experts Theo Sandfort and Mark Hatzenbuehler in hosting the VIP reception/light supper at Chez Josephine (414 W. 42 Street) at 5:00 PM prior to the evening's benefit performance.

The YES PROJECT/Youth Equity Science is a collaboration between mental health, legal, and human rights experts to translate mental health research into policies, programs, and practices that fight stigma, decrease suicide, and support the mental health of LGBT youth in the U.S. and globally. It is founded on the premise that people will oppose hate if they know the truth about its harm to youth.

Fiddler on the Roof, in Yiddish with English Supertitles, had never been staged in the United States until this highly-praised production was presented at NYTF in 2018 followed by a transfer to Stage 42 uptown where it has now run for over a year in New York and become one of the longest running shows to play at Stage 42. One of the most celebrated musicals of all time, Fiddler on the Roof, features music by Jerry Bock, lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, and book by Joseph Stein, with original New York stage production directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins.

Directed by Academy® Award-and-Tony® Award winner Joel Grey, the Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish cast includes: Steven Skybell as Tevye, Jackie Hoffman as Yente, Jennifer Babiak as Golde, Joanne Borts as Sheyndl, Michael Einav as Ensemble; Lisa Fishman as Bobe Tsatyl, Kirk Geritano as Avrom; Abby Goldfarb as Female Swing; Samantha Hahn as Beylke; Cameron Johnson as Fyedka; John Giesige as Male Swing/Dance Captain; Ben Liebert as Motl Kamzoyl; Moshe Lobel as Understudy; Stephanie Lynne Mason as Hodl; Evan Mayer as Sasha; Rosie Jo Neddy as Khave; Raquel Nobile as Shprintze; Jonathan Quigley as Ensemble; Nick Raynor as Yosl; Bruce Sabath as Leyzer- Volf; Kayleen Seidl as Ensemble; Drew Seigla as Perchik; Adam B. Shapiro as Der Rov; Jodi Snyder as Frume-Sore; James Monroe Števko as Mendl; Ron Tal as Male Swing, Lauren Jeanne Thomas as Der Fiddler; Bobby Underwood as Der Gradavoy; Mikhl Yashinsky as Nokhum/Mordkhe and Rachel Zatcoff as Tsaytl.

MORE ABOUT THE YES PROJECT: Despite important civil rights victories like marriage equality, LGBT youth remain subject to stigma. They are disproportionately affected by bullying, family non-acceptance, and community harassment. As a result, they are 2 to 4 times more likely to be suicidal. In the U.S., they face inequities in school safety, employment protection, housing and public accommodation, and hate crimes. In the Middle East, Africa, former Soviet Union and elsewhere internationally, LGBT people experience curtailment of speech, imprisonment, torture, and capital punishment - even more in recent years as new strains of authoritarianism scapegoat LGBT people under the pretext of defending traditional values. YES translates mental health research on the effects of stigma into policies, programs, and practices that support LGBT youth equality and well- being, decreasing LGBT youth victimization and suicide. Through the YES Project, leading LGBT youth mental health researchers and human rights experts collaborate to put crucial policy-relevant research into grassroot advocates' hands as tools to support LGBT youths' rights, mental health and wellbeing.

Sponsors for the YES PROJECT benefit include Broadway Cares Equity Fights Aids; Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish; TIDES, and Global Health Justice Partnership.

Fiddler on the Roof, in Yiddish with English Supertitles, plays at Stage 42 (422 W. 42nd St.) through Sunday, January 5. Tickets to the YES PROJECT benefit performance and post-show talkback are $300. VIP tickets, that include a pre-show reception/light supper, are available for $1,000. For more information on the YES PROJECT benefit on Wednesday, November 6, please visit www.fiddlernyc.com/yes-benefit.





