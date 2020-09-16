Eric Krebs Announces the Creation of the Nonprofit Science Theater Company

Science Theater Company will present digital and other dramatic science demonstration programs.

After five successful years of presenting the Drama Desk Award-winning "That Physics Show," three years of "That Chemistry Show," and a year of "That Inventions Show," Broadway and Off-Broadway producer Eric Krebs has announced the creation of the nonprofit Science Theater Company (STC). Digital and other dramatic science demonstration programs offered by STC for diverse audiences will build on the educational and entertainment achievements of Krebs' previous productions. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Science Theater Company (STC) will be able to vastly increase the size and diversity of the audiences served, and particularly include those currently underserved by science programming. For more information, please visit www.sciencetheatercompany.org.

"That Physics Show," was created by Rutgers physics professional demonstrator David Maiullo. It garnered a 2016 Drama Desk Award for "Unique Theatrical Experience." Not far behind, "That Chemistry Show" was created by chemistry teacher and author of several popular books on chemistry Borislaw Bilash. Both productions toured to numerous theaters and hosted hundreds of school performances off-Broadway in New York City, before they were brought to a halt by the pandemic.

Founder Krebs who has produced many off-Broadway shows and recently retired after a college teaching career of 50 years recounts "About 20 years ago, I saw a demonstration of physics and thought 'Hey, this would make a great off-Broadway show.' That was the kernel of the idea to start a fulltime company that would bring together science and theater. I would love to leave this company as an ongoing legacy to both the world of theater and the world of science education."

Helming the new organization is Eileen Sugameli, a NYU/Tisch Drama honors graduate with extensive film and theater credits, including several years assisting, demonstrating, and helping to develop the Krebs' produced science demonstration shows. "When I performed the science shows," states Sugameli, "I saw the surprise, excitement, and inspiration in young adults, teachers, parents, retired scientists, and kids when they saw a song played through flames, or a rainbow explosion of 'Elephant Toothpaste.' After I demonstrated 'That Chemistry Show' a little girl said, "I didn't know girls could be scientists!" I want to show her, and audiences of all genders, races, and ages that anyone can be a scientist."

The mission of the Science Theater Company (STC) states that science is most effectively taught through combining Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math. STEAM education's integrated approach focuses on critical thinking and solving real world problems. STC programming uniquely captivates, empowers, and educates audiences who previously might have thought that science was inaccessible, inexplicable, boring, or irrelevant. It also counteracts science illiteracy and denial by increasing understanding and confidence that scientific principles are based on objective, verifiable facts and experiments.

Science Theater Company (STC) will film physics, chemistry, and other science demonstrations and create broad-based and targeted digital programming. This will extend outreach worldwide to schools and other venues that lack the funds, knowledge, or experience to move beyond traditional texts and lectures. Science demonstrations can be produced for audiences as small as a classroom and as large as a Broadway theater. Outreach to girls and minorities, who have so much to offer, becomes possible, encouraging them to consider studies and careers in science where they have been underrepresented for far too long.

Science Theater Company (STC) presentations will motivate audiences of all ages to continue to explore, support, and learn about science. Unique demonstration presentations will help by educating and inspiring adults and children to trust and rely on science to solve problems and make the world a better place.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You