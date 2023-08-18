Eric Fletcher To Reprise Queen Of Hearts And Caterpillar In Alice In Wonderland The Musical At Players Theatre

Alice in Wonderland the Musical runs September 30 - November 5.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

Literally Alive Family Theatre's upcoming Off-Broadway production of Alice in Wonderland the Musical welcomes Eric Fletcher in dual roles as the inimitable Queen of Hearts and the famously aloof Caterpillar.

An original production with book and lyrics by Brenda Bell and music by Michael Sgouros, Alice in Wonderland the Musical debuted at The Players Theatre in 2012, with revivals in 2015 and 2019. Eric has played at least one role in each production, including the Queen of Hearts, the Caterpillar, and Lewis Carroll. He also works as the theatre's vocal director.

"We are so fortunate to have Eric as a member of our company," playwright and director Brenda Bell said. "He brings something unique to every role he plays."

Alice in Wonderland the Musical runs September 30 - November 5, Saturdays at 3pm & 7pm, Sundays at 11am & 2pm at The Players Theatre. The show is 60 minutes with no intermission and is appropriate for all ages! There is a family workshop Saturdays at 2pm and Sundays at 10am before the show.

The Players Theatre is located at 115 MacDougal Street, New York, NY, two blocks from West 4th Street station, accessible on the A, C, E, B, D, F, M lines. Visit Click Here for tickets.




