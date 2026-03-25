Educational Theatre Foundation Will Present Thornton Wilder Playwriting Scholarship for Students

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The Educational Theatre Foundation (ETF), in partnership with the Wilder Family, proudly announces the launch of the Thornton Wilder Playwriting Scholarship, a new national scholarship recognizing and supporting an outstanding student dramatist.



Beginning in 2026, the scholarship will award a $1,500 college scholarship to a promising young playwright, celebrating exceptional achievement in student playwriting while fostering the next generation of theatrical voices. The initiative reflects a shared commitment to nurturing creativity, storytelling, and the enduring impact of theatre education.



The Thornton Wilder Playwriting Scholarship recognizes the achievement of an outstanding student dramatist. The prize is an expression of Wilder's belief that literature is a relay race, that artists should offer inspiration and encouragement to the people who come after them. The Wilder Family is delighted to support the creative development of a promising young playwright with a $1,500 college scholarship.



"Thornton Wilder adored teaching and turned a classroom into a stage—walking around, adjusting the shades, playing parts. His goal was to draw the best out of his students, imploring them to 'write nothing but what you believe,' said Tappan Wilder, Thornton Wilder's nephew. "The Wilder Family is proud to continue his legacy—and his challenge— to the playwrights of tomorrow through this award."



Thornton Wilder (1897-1975) is the only writer to win Pulitzer Prizes for both drama (Our Town and The Skin of Our Teeth) and fiction (The Bridge of San Luis Rey). He collaborated with Alfred Hitchcock on Shadow of a Doubt, hiked the Alps with the heavyweight boxing champion Gene Tunney, received a bronze star for his service in World War II, and was credited with discovering Orson Welles. He was also a much-loved teacher, letter-writer (especially with Gertrude Stein), and public speaker—in four languages. Hello, Dolly! is based on his play The Matchmaker.



“The Thornton Wilder Playwriting Scholarship is a powerful tribute to a writer who believed deeply in the responsibility artists have to one another,” said Janie Slavens, Director at ETF. “We are honored to partner with the Wilder Family to champion young playwrights and ensure their voices are heard, supported, and celebrated.”



The scholarship will be awarded through ETF's national Thespian program, further expanding opportunities for student artists to develop their craft and pursue higher education in the arts. Applicants must be graduating seniors who received a superior rating in their qualifying Thespy Playwriting competition. Applications are open April 1st-30th annually.



For more information about the Thornton Wilder Playwriting Scholarship and application details, please visit https://foundation.schooltheatre.org/scholarships/thespy-scholarships/. To learn more about participating in the Thespys, please visit https://schooltheatre.org/thespys/how-to-enter/.



Read more about Thornton Wilder's life and legacy at thorntonwilder.com

