Eden Theater Company To Present THE BATHROOM PLAYS on Zoom

Eden Theater Company (Diane Davis and Cassandra Paras, Co-Artistic Directors) will present The Bathroom Plays as part of The Room Plays, a series of new short plays by emerging playwrights, created for and presented on Zoom. The Bathroom Plays will take place Thursday, August 6 at 8pm, livestreamed on Zoom via Eden Theater Company's YouTube Channel. The presentation will run approximately 45 minutes, with no intermission.

Eden Theater dedicates The Room Plays to benefit the Equal Justice Initiative, an organization that fights against racial injustice; is committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the United States; to challenging racial and economic injustice; and to protecting basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society. Instead of donating to the company, please donate directly to this organization at https://support.eji.org/give/153413/#!/donation/checkout. Or visit edentheater.org or @edentheater_co on Instagram to donate from the links provided.

The Room Plays sprang from Eden Theater Company's conversations about quarantine and isolation during the height of the COVID pandemic. Each writer chose an empathetic vantage of a person's condition while sheltering in, or their attempt at re-entry. This storytelling, from a site-specific room, reminds us that as a community, even during isolation, there is more that connects us than keeps us apart.

The Bathroom Plays, the final installment of the room series, explore life after months of isolation and as NYC awakens from the COVID-19 pause. While isolation from COVID continues, so does the continual fight for racial equality and social justice, which gives isolation new meaning. These plays are in a room used each day: a familiar room, which we sometimes lock ourselves into, and sometimes, becomes a room from which there may be no immediate exit.

By utilizing technology to continue ETC's mission of dismantling the idea of otherness, this storytelling gives voice to artists in our community during our time apart, from social distancing, or from taking risks in from one another.



