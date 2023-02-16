Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ETCHED GLASS DECANTER Comes to Theater 555 in April

The production opens Wednesday April 12th.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Etched Glass Decanter, a dark fantasy drama following two astronomers across multifarious strange worlds, will receive its NYC premiere in April at Theater 555, in a production by The Evening Crane Theatre.

The play received the Best New Writing Award from the Paris Fringe Festival and a New Writing Laurel from Binge Fringe Magazine, who called the piece "a master work... born in a blend of Beckett and Kafka, it feels occult."

Originating as a radio drama over the pandemic in 2020, Etched Glass Decanter received its stage premiere last summer at the Capital Fringe Festival in Washington D.C., followed by performances in the Rochester Fringe Festival.

The NYC production will feature performances by Steele Whitney, Lena Vani, Ellen Keith, and Michael Short, and opens Wednesday April 12th. Written & directed by Michael Seebold.




NAKED BOYS SINGING Returns Off-Broadway to the AMT Theater Photo
NAKED BOYS SINGING Returns Off-Broadway to the AMT Theater
After a record breaking twenty one year run Off-Broadway, and a recent highly publicized Las Vegas residency, producers Tom D'Angora and Michael D'Angora are bringing Naked Boys Singing back to New York City at the newly renovated AMT Theater.  Proving, once again, that clothes do not make the man, the production will begin performances March 18th and play Saturdays at 6pm.  
Building For The Arts Announces Subsidized Rehearsal Space At Theatre Row Photo
Building For The Arts Announces Subsidized Rehearsal Space At Theatre Row
Building for the Arts, the non-profit organization that programs and administers Theatre Row, Music and the Brain, and the American Playwriting Foundation, announced that it will offer subsidized, affordable rehearsal space to artists and companies at its Theatre Row Rehearsal Studios, located in NYC's Theatre District.
THE FEARS, A New Play By Emma Sheanshang, Will Premiere Off-Broadway in April Photo
THE FEARS, A New Play By Emma Sheanshang, Will Premiere Off-Broadway in April
Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Steven Soderbergh will make his New York City theatrical producing debut with the World Premiere of The Fears, a new play by Emma Sheanshang, and directed by Dan Algrant. Five-time Tony Award winner John N. Hart Jr. serves as Executive Producer.
DAUGHTER OF THE WICKED Comes to New York City Center in April Photo
DAUGHTER OF THE WICKED Comes to New York City Center in April
Lions Bay Productions announced that it will present the New York premiere of DAUGHTER OF THE WICKED, an original new solo play written and performed by Shanit Keter Schwartz that details her return to her homeland Israel in search of her missing sister – a victim of the Yemenite Children Affair.

