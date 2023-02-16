ETCHED GLASS DECANTER Comes to Theater 555 in April

Etched Glass Decanter, a dark fantasy drama following two astronomers across multifarious strange worlds, will receive its NYC premiere in April at Theater 555, in a production by The Evening Crane Theatre.

The play received the Best New Writing Award from the Paris Fringe Festival and a New Writing Laurel from Binge Fringe Magazine, who called the piece "a master work... born in a blend of Beckett and Kafka, it feels occult."

Originating as a radio drama over the pandemic in 2020, Etched Glass Decanter received its stage premiere last summer at the Capital Fringe Festival in Washington D.C., followed by performances in the Rochester Fringe Festival.

The NYC production will feature performances by Steele Whitney, Lena Vani, Ellen Keith, and Michael Short, and opens Wednesday April 12th. Written & directed by Michael Seebold.