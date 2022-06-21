Drew Droege's HAPPY BIRTHDAY DOUG Announces Off-Broadway Return for Pride

Producer Michael Urie will present the Off-Broadway return of Happy Birthday Doug - the acclaimed comedy written and performed by Drew Droege (the Internet's "Chloë," "Drunk History," "Bob's Burgers," RuPaul's "AJ and the Queen" on Netflix) - in a special Pride weekend engagement starting this week for four shows only, June 23-26 at 7:00 PM. The play, will again be performed at SoHo Playhouse (15 Vandam Street, between 6th Avenue and Varick Street in Manhattan). Happy Birthday Doug is directed by Tom Detrinis (Bright Colors And Bold Patterns) and produced in association with Zach Laks. For tickets and information, please visit HappyBirthdayDoug.com.

Tonight, Doug turns 41. His favorite, and least favorite, gay men have made the invite list: friends, exes, nightmares, tricks, and even a ghost. Happy Birthday Doug is a wicked and wild hour-long celebration of modern gay culture, with tons of wine. Consider this your cordial invitation.

Happy Birthday Doug is a follow up to Bright Colors And Bold Patterns, Droege's hit hailed as "scorchingly funny" by The New York Times, which enjoyed a celebrated five-month Off Broadway run at the SoHo Playhouse in 2018, and is also available from BroadwayHD.

Happy Birthday Doug is produced by Michael Urie, Zach Laks, Andrew Tobias, Tom Wirtshafter, Dan T. Shaheen, Jamie deRoy, Riki Kane Larimer, Driemeyer-Sills Productions, and Anthony Francavilla. William Vann Carlton is the production stage manager, with Reed Ridgley serving as general manager. Mark Sullivan is the associate producer.

Happy Birthday Doug had a workshop production at New York's World Pride Celebration in 2019, in addition to engagements at the Celebration Theater and Dynasty Typewriter in Los Angeles.

BIOS

Drew Droege (Performer/Playwright) has written and performed four other solo shows, Bright Colors And Bold Patterns (directed by Michael Urie at Soho Playhouse, 2017-18), Bad Education, Drugs!, and Good Evening America, about life as the Internet's Chloë Sevigny. For these viral videos, he has been featured in Entertainment Weekly, The New York Times, The Advocate, the Out 100 list, the most recent Wigstock documentary WIG, and in a campaign for Marc Jacobs. Droege has written for Netflix's "Big Mouth" and "AJ and the Queen." His most recent TV/film acting credits include "Me Time," "The Goldbergs," "Cora Bora," "El Tonto," "Search Party," "The Great North," "HouseBroken," "Heathers," "Bob's Burgers," and "Drunk History." He's an alum and teacher at The Groundlings in Los Angeles. Other LA stage credits include Justin Sayre's Ravenswood Manor, Matt Wilkas and Mark Setlock's Born to Win, Charles Busch's Die Mommie Die! at Celebration Theatre, and "The Golden Girlz" at Casita del Campo. He received the Outstanding Performance Award at Outfest Los Angeles in 2018 for his work in the BroadwayHD capture of Bright Colors And Bold Patterns.

Tom Detrinis (Director) Theatre: Found (IAMA Theatre Company); I Hate New York (IAMA Theatre Company Digital Stage/Ed Fringe 2022); Die, Mommie, Die! (CTG/Celebration); The SantaLand Diaries (Virginia Stage Company 2018, 2019), 30 Minute Musicals (All 16+ of them); TV: "Rutherford Falls," 90210, Switched at Birth, Greek, Community; Film: Squirrel (New Hampshire Film Festival Best Narrative Feature), Pretty Problems (SXSW - Audience Award), 12 Hour Shift, Wedding Dance, Adjust-a-Dream; WEB: Finding the Asshole Series (co-creator/producer/actor - Official Selection of Slamdance 2019), Edgar Allen Poe's Murder Mystery Party, Fig and Ford, Headless. DeTrinis.com

Michael Urie (Producer) is most well known as an actor for his television work as Marc St. James on "Ugly Betty," Gavin Sinclair on "Modern Family," Redmond on "Younger," roles on "Partners," "Workaholics," "Hot in Cleveland," "The Good Wife," "The Good Fight," will soon appear on "Shrinking" for Apple + and be heard on "Krapopolis" for Fox. Movies include: Single All the Way, Swan Song, The Decoy Bride, Petunia, Beverly Hills Chihuahua, Lavender, the upcoming Jersey Boys Live starring Nick Jonas. On Broadway, Michael has appeared in Douglas Lyons' Chicken & Biscuits, Bess Wohl's Grand Horizons, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Off Broadway, on tour and in London, he did more than 600 performances of Jonathan Tolins' solo play Buyer & Cellar - including one from his living room early in the pandemic streamed live on Broadway.com, raising nearly $300k for Broadway Care Equity Fights Aids. Other Off-Broadway plays include Jane Anger, The Temperamentals, The Government Inspector, Homos or Everyone in America, Shows for Days, High Button Shoes, The Cherry Orchard, and two Tony Kushner plays: A Bright Room Called Day and Angels in America. Behind the scenes, Michael directed Bright Colors and Bold Patterns and produced Happy Birthday Doug (both plays written and performed by Drew Droege and both available on BroadwayHD), directed the short film The Hyperglot, feature comedy film He's Way More Famous Than You, and co-directed Thank You for Judging an award-winning documentary about High School speech tournaments. He's narrated the audiobooks Lily and the Octopus, Hero, Midnight Cowboy, and The Editor. He is the recipient of two Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, an Obie, an LA Drama Critics Award, Actors Equity's Clarence Derwent award, as well as GMHC's Howard Ashman Award, The Broadway Beacon Award, Coach Art's Coach Champion Award and Juilliard's John Houseman Award. He lives in New York with his partner Ryan and their children, a dog and cat.

Zach Laks (Producer) New York-based theater producer and co-founder of Form Theatricals. Projects include the triumphant run five-month run of Drew Droege's Bright Colors And Bold Patterns, directed by Michael Urie (SoHo Playhouse, Barrow Street Theatre, Studio Theatre, and now available on BroadwayHD) and Drew Droege's Happy Birthday Doug (also now available on BroadwayHD). Currently developing a new musical project with Jeffrey James, Justin Halpin, and Jonathan Cottle. Venue management of The Gym at Judson and 64E4. ZacharyLaks.com