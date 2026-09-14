Downtown Urban Arts Festival Now Seeking Playwright Submissions For 2027 Season

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The Downtown Urban Arts Festival is currently accepting submissions for its 25th Anniversary Season in 2027 to be held at Theatre Row in NYC from June 14-27 2027:

No submission or participation fees

Deadline: October 26, 2026

Submit: https://www.duafnyc.com/submit

About the Festival

Downtown Urban Arts Festival (DUAF) is seeking theatrical works (plays, musicals, and solo performances) for its 25th Annual Season, to be held in June 2027 at Theatre Row in New York City.

DUAF supports diverse, new, and emerging voices from America's burgeoning multicultural landscape. More than 200 playwrights have participated in DUAF, with some going on to greater success on Broadway and receiving top prizes such as the Pulitzer, Tony, and Obie Awards and nominations.

Submission Categories

Short-length play (under 45 minutes)

Full-length play (up to 70 minutes)

Eligible Projects

Plays may not exceed 70 minutes.

Plays should be new or existing work with minimal exposure.

Plays should not have another production in New York City during the 30-day period before or after the 2027 Festival.

Playwright Support

No submission or participation fees

$1,200 short-play stipend and $2,000 full-length stipend

Mentorship with an experienced theater professional

Actor and director stipends

Casting support

Technical design and operation

Reimbursement for rehearsal space rentals

Actor's Equity Showcase Code application administration

$1,000 awards for Best Full-Length, Best Short, and Audience Award

Submission Checklist

Playwright's bio with contact information, including name, address, phone number, and email

Photo of playwright

Synopsis of theatrical work

Complete script of theatrical work

Estimated running time of work

Please submit all attachments as PDF files. Photos must be in JPG or JPEG format. For more information about DUAF, visit duafnyc.com.

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