Details Announced for SEMBLANCE at New York Theatre Workshop

New York Theatre Workshop announced today casting, dates and ticket information for Semblance by Whitney White. Semblance will begin previews on Wednesday August 4, 2021, at New York Theatre Workshop (79 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003) for a limited run through Sunday August 29, 2021.

Semblance will feature Nikiya Mathis (The Brother/Sister Plays, Skeleton Crew) as "The Women."

Semblance features production & lighting design by Oona Curley (runboyrun & In Old Age), costume design by Qween Jean (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord) and compositions by JJJJJerome Ellis (Morsels). NYTW 2050 Artistic Fellow Nissy Aya (What to Send Up When It Goes Down) serves as Script Supervisor, with Jess Coles (CAPSULE) as Director of Photography, Peter Mark Kendall ("The Americans") as Sound & Music Supervisor and Melanie J. Lisby (Hurricane Diane) as Stage Manager.

From Artistic Instigator, NYTW Usual Suspect & former 2050 Fellow Whitney White, Semblance is a filmed theatrical experience that asks us to examine how Black women are perceived and how we interact with the Black feminine.

In your everyday life, how do you encounter Black women? As the first voice you hear when you bump your favorite diva's new song? A millisecond of eye contact with the lady who made your salad? A brief conversation with the woman watching your kids? A coworker? A politician on the screen? Perhaps you simply have to look in the mirror.

What do you see? What do you assume?

Semblance will be presented as both an intimate and immersive theatrical installation at NYTW and a remote virtual experience. Tickets for the in-person installation will be priced at $25, NYTW's usual CheapTix price, to welcome audiences back to the theatre. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday June 30 at NYTW.org. Streaming passes for the virtual experience will be $10 and will go on sale at a later date.

The performance schedule for Semblance is as follows: Wednesday at 6:00pm & 7:30pm; Thursday at 7:30pm; Friday at 6:00pm, 7:30pm & 9:00pm; Saturday at 4:30pm, 6:00pm & 7:30pm; Sunday at 3:00pm & 4:30pm.

NYTW is pleased to announce a new ticketing initiative for the 2021/22 season which will offer free tickets at all performances to members of our theatre community who lost work during the pandemic and may find cost a barrier to entry to attending shows and participating fully in the return to in-person performances.

A simple submission form will enable participants to select a free ticket from available locations via the NYTW ticketing system, just as they would if they were purchasing. A limited number of tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. While NYTW won't be able to accommodate every single person who would benefit from the opportunity, the theater hopes in some small way to be of service to the community as it continues to rebuild. For more information about the initiative, visit nytw.org/covid-ticket-initiative.