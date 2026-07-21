Debby Boone, Billy Stritch and More to Join TONY BENNETT CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION
Deborah Grace Winer will host the event at Dizzy's Club.
Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club with a Tony Bennett Centennial Celebration Sunday, August 9th, at 5 PM and 7:30 PM.
Tony Bennett would have turned 100 in August, and Jazz at Lincoln Center American Songbook celebrates his centennial in style, with a Dizzy's Songbook Sundays serving up the songs Bennett loved to sing. With tunes from The Best is Yet to Come to The Lady is a Tramp, I Left My Heart in San Francisco, I've Got the World on a String and more, the show is hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, joined by Grammy award winner Debby Boone, acclaimed jazz singer Gabrielle Stravelli rising young artist David Marino, and Grammy award winner Billy Stritch, (who served as Bennett's music director), featured on vocals and as music director.
The intergenerational band of all-stars, includes Marc MacLean on drums (Wynton Marsalis, Billy Joel, Diana Krall), Caylen Bryant on bass (Kandace Springs, Broadway's A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical) and Jacob Chung on saxophone (Toronto Jazz Festival, Small's Jazz Club). Throw in some stories, and it's a midsummer Dizzy's jazz party.
One of New York's most popular music destinations, Songbook Sundays is in its fifth year, after premiering spring 2022 with Got Gershwin followed by celebrations of Cole Porter, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin, Rodgers and Hart, Lerner and Loewe, Fats Waller, Jerome Kern, Harold Arlen, Cy Coleman, Frank Loesser, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Johnny Mercer, Hoagy Carmichael, Jule Styne, Jimmy Van Heusen, Leonard Bernstein and Dorothy Fields. It will continue October 4th with a celebration of Kander and Ebb. All shows are at 5pm and 7:30pm, and feature top vocal talent from Broadway, cabaret and jazz, with a diverse mix of young artists and veteran stars. Energy, fun, great music—welcoming new Songbook Sundays audiences from all over the world as well as a fresh new offering for JALC's home audience.
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