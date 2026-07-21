Debby Boone, Billy Stritch and More to Join TONY BENNETT CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION

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Songbook Sundays, created and hosted by Deborah Grace Winer celebrating the American Songbook will continue at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club with a Tony Bennett Centennial Celebration Sunday, August 9th, at 5 PM and 7:30 PM.

Tony Bennett would have turned 100 in August, and Jazz at Lincoln Center American Songbook celebrates his centennial in style, with a Dizzy's Songbook Sundays serving up the songs Bennett loved to sing. With tunes from The Best is Yet to Come to The Lady is a Tramp, I Left My Heart in San Francisco, I've Got the World on a String and more, the show is hosted and curated by leading American Songbook expert Deborah Grace Winer, joined by Grammy award winner Debby Boone, acclaimed jazz singer Gabrielle Stravelli rising young artist David Marino, and Grammy award winner Billy Stritch, (who served as Bennett's music director), featured on vocals and as music director.

The intergenerational band of all-stars, includes Marc MacLean on drums (Wynton Marsalis, Billy Joel, Diana Krall), Caylen Bryant on bass (Kandace Springs, Broadway's A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical) and Jacob Chung on saxophone (Toronto Jazz Festival, Small's Jazz Club). Throw in some stories, and it's a midsummer Dizzy's jazz party.

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