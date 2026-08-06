David Hull, Gracie Conn and More to Star in THE BODY OF MARY: A PLAY IN THREE ACTS (OF GOD)

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GoodDottirs will present the world premiere of The Body of Mary: A Play in Three Acts (of God), a new play about controlling the means of reproduction and controlling the narrative—all by controlling Mary. Written and directed by Katie Cappiello (SLUT: A Play, Netflix’s Grand Army), The Body of Mary will run September 8 – October 8, 2026, at The Gym at Judson.

The ensemble cast for The Body of Mary: A Play in Three Acts (of God) includes Gracie Conn in her Off-Broadway debut, Outer Critics Circle nominee Ben Cook (Illinoise, West Side Story), Annalisa D'Aguilar in her Off-Broadway debut, David Hull (CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, The Book of Mormon, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), Mary Jo Mecca (Starz’s Hightown, HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant), and TRACY SALLOWS (The Audience, Romeo and Juliet, Angels In America).

Meet Mary of Nazareth. She’s just trying to steer clear of marauding Roman soldiers when she learns she’s been chosen for something super special! Meet Mother Mary. She’s devoted her life to New York City’s neediest, running shelters for homeless trafficking victims. Cardinal O’Malley has a pitch for her and her sister nuns—an exciting new way to serve. Meet Mary of Nazareth, TX. She is taking out the trash at the end of her late-night shift at Dairy Queen. God only knows what she’ll find in that dumpster.

Cappiello was raised Catholic in Brockton, Massachusetts and went to church every Sunday. She recalls: “The story of Mary was introduced to me at such a young age that I don’t remember a time when it wasn’t present and looming large in my mind, reminding me that the best, most worthy girls are virgins. Bad girls had sex and got abortions. As a young girl, I felt the strong rejection of these ideas swirling inside of me, but they still shaped my coming of age in ways I deeply resent to this day. And yet, when I walk into St. Patrick’s, I weep. I sit in front of the statue of Mary in the quiet, and breathe. Why do I do this? I think it is something many of us will always wrestle with— and it’s worth wrestling with! The beauty and humanity of Mary and her baby, and the twisted failings of a man-made institution.”

The creative team for The Body of Mary: A Play in Three Acts (of God) includes Forest Entsminger (scenic design), Lauren Bremen (lighting design), Dina El-Aziz (costume design), Florian Staab (sound design), Jonathan Schatzberg (props), Charlotte Arnoux, CSA (casting). The production team includes Jennifer Baumgardner (producer) and Lola Blackman (assistant director/producer/assistant stage manager).

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