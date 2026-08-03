David Greenspan to Star in Revival of THE INVENTION OF LOVE at Theaterlab

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The MAP Theater will present a rare revival of Tom Stoppard’s The Invention of Love, the Tony-winning play that premiered on Broadway in 2001. Starring eight-time Obie winner David Greenspan as poet and scholar A. E. Housman, this strictly-limited-engagement will run September 17 – October 3, 2026, at Theaterlab as part of TLAB SHARES, with an opening set for Sunday, September 20. The complete cast and creative will be announced at a later date.

Tom Stoppard’s masterpiece of love, lost and remembered, follows poet and scholar A.E. Housman on his final journey across the River Styx. As the nineteenth century explodes into the twentieth, with Oscar Wilde redefining possibilities in art and sexuality, Housman keeps his love for his best friend hidden. But on this final night of Housman’s life, will he finally give in to the love that dares not speak its name?

Director Zachary Elkind remarked, “I’ve loved the work of Tom Stoppard since seeing The Coast of Utopia in 2007. His writing is thrilling and generous, with crackling humor and endless depths to explore. When he died last year, I realized that so much of the way I think about love, death, and memory was shaped by The Invention of Love. I’m so grateful to honor Stoppard with our production starring the completely brilliant David Greenspan.

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