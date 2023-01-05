David Greenspan Stars in Joey Merlo's ON SET WITH THEDA BARA

The Exponential Festival and The Brick will present the world premiere of Joey Merlo's On Set With Theda Bara starring six-time Obie winner David Greenspan who channels all four characters in the play. Directed by Jack Serio (This Beautiful Future), this very limited engagement runs February 1-8, 2023 at The Brick, located at 579 Metropolitan Ave in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Tickets are now on sale at www.theexponentialfestival.org.

In this hallucination of a one-person show, a genderqueer teen who goes missing and their gay detective father come face-to-face with the supernatural and consciousness-devouring Theda Bara, the real-life vamp and silent film star of the 1920s. On Set with Theda Bara is part gothic coming-of-age story and part campy melodrama about identity consumption and the horror of not knowing who you are.

The creative team for On Set With Theda Bara includes Frank J. Oliva (Scenic Design), Avery Reed (Costume Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), and Brandon Bulls (Sound Design).

Eight performances of On Set With Theda Bara will take place February 1-4 & 6-8 at 8 PM and February 4 at 3 PM at The Brick, located at 579 Metropolitan Ave in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Critics are welcome as of the first performance, February 1, which also serves as the opening. General admission tickets, which are priced on a sliding scale of $20-$40, may be purchased online at www.theexponentialfestival.org. The anticipated running time is 75 minutes with no intermission.

Please visit www.theexponentialfestival.org/onsetwiththedabara for more information.

