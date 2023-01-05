Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards

David Greenspan Stars in Joey Merlo's ON SET WITH THEDA BARA

Eight performances of On Set With Theda Bara will take place February 1–4 & 6–8 at 8 PM and February 4 at 3 PM at The Brick.

Jan. 05, 2023  

David Greenspan Stars in Joey Merlo's ON SET WITH THEDA BARA

The Exponential Festival and The Brick will present the world premiere of Joey Merlo's On Set With Theda Bara starring six-time Obie winner David Greenspan who channels all four characters in the play. Directed by Jack Serio (This Beautiful Future), this very limited engagement runs February 1-8, 2023 at The Brick, located at 579 Metropolitan Ave in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Tickets are now on sale at www.theexponentialfestival.org.

In this hallucination of a one-person show, a genderqueer teen who goes missing and their gay detective father come face-to-face with the supernatural and consciousness-devouring Theda Bara, the real-life vamp and silent film star of the 1920s. On Set with Theda Bara is part gothic coming-of-age story and part campy melodrama about identity consumption and the horror of not knowing who you are.

The creative team for On Set With Theda Bara includes Frank J. Oliva (Scenic Design), Avery Reed (Costume Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), and Brandon Bulls (Sound Design).

Eight performances of On Set With Theda Bara will take place February 1-4 & 6-8 at 8 PM and February 4 at 3 PM at The Brick, located at 579 Metropolitan Ave in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Critics are welcome as of the first performance, February 1, which also serves as the opening. General admission tickets, which are priced on a sliding scale of $20-$40, may be purchased online at www.theexponentialfestival.org. The anticipated running time is 75 minutes with no intermission.

Please visit www.theexponentialfestival.org/onsetwiththedabara for more information.




Saheem Ali and Josh Prince Receive Callaway Awards From Stage Directors and Choreographers Photo
Saheem Ali and Josh Prince Receive Callaway Awards From Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation
Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation announced that the 2022 Joe A. Callaway Awards will be awarded to Saheem Ali for excellence in directing for Fat Ham (The Public Theater) and Josh Prince for excellence in choreography for Trevor: the Musical (Stage 42).
Aya Cash, Brian D. Coats & More to Star in THE BEST WE COULD World Premiere at Manhatt Photo
Aya Cash, Brian D. Coats & More to Star in THE BEST WE COULD World Premiere at Manhattan Theatre Club
The full cast has been announced for Manhattan Theatre Club’s upcoming world premiere, The Best We Could (a family tragedy), written by Emily Feldman and directed by Daniel Aukin. See performance dates, how to purchase tickets and more!
THE VILLAGE! A DISCO DAYDREAM to Return to Dixon Place For Monthlong Run in February Photo
THE VILLAGE! A DISCO DAYDREAM to Return to Dixon Place For Monthlong Run in February
The Village! A Disco Daydream will return to Dixon Place next month after sold-out premiere run last fall. The encore engagement will be performed for four weekends staring on Thursday, February 2 at 7:30 PM and running through Friday, February 24.
DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL Limited Run to Open at New World Stages in March Photo
DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL Limited Run to Open at New World Stages in March
TheaterWorksUSA  will bring  Dog Man: The Musical  back to New York, beginning its limited eight-week run on  March 4  through April 30 at New World Stages.

More Hot Stories For You


Samuel A. Simon Returns To The New York Stage To Present Three Showcase Performances Of THE ACTUAL DANCESamuel A. Simon Returns To The New York Stage To Present Three Showcase Performances Of THE ACTUAL DANCE
January 4, 2023

Playwright and noted  social justice warrior and one of the original members of Ralph Nader's first legal advocacy group in Washington, Samuel A. Simon, has announced that his hit show about transformative love, The Actual Dance, will return to APAP 2023 (taking place at The Midtown Hilton Hotel, 1335 Avenue of the Americas) this January, as the annual conference resumes in-person performances for the first time in over three years. 
Aya Cash, Brian D. Coats & More to Star in THE BEST WE COULD World Premiere at Manhattan Theatre ClubAya Cash, Brian D. Coats & More to Star in THE BEST WE COULD World Premiere at Manhattan Theatre Club
January 4, 2023

The full cast has been announced for Manhattan Theatre Club’s upcoming world premiere, The Best We Could (a family tragedy), written by Emily Feldman and directed by Daniel Aukin. See performance dates, how to purchase tickets and more!
THE VILLAGE! A DISCO DAYDREAM to Return to Dixon Place For Monthlong Run in FebruaryTHE VILLAGE! A DISCO DAYDREAM to Return to Dixon Place For Monthlong Run in February
January 4, 2023

The Village! A Disco Daydream will return to Dixon Place next month after sold-out premiere run last fall. The encore engagement will be performed for four weekends staring on Thursday, February 2 at 7:30 PM and running through Friday, February 24.
DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL Limited Run to Open at New World Stages in MarchDOG MAN: THE MUSICAL Limited Run to Open at New World Stages in March
January 4, 2023

TheaterWorksUSA  will bring  Dog Man: The Musical  back to New York, beginning its limited eight-week run on  March 4  through April 30 at New World Stages.
Mia Barron, Camila Canó-Flaviá & More to Star in Keith Bunin's THE COAST STARLIGHT at Lincoln Center TheaterMia Barron, Camila Canó-Flaviá & More to Star in Keith Bunin's THE COAST STARLIGHT at Lincoln Center Theater
January 4, 2023

Lincoln Center Theater will present THE COAST STARLIGHT, a new play by Keith Bunin, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, beginning previews Thursday, February 16. See who is starring in the cast, how to purchase tickets, and more.
share