Dancers From JAGGED LITTLE PILL, Street Beat Brass Drum Line and More to Take Part in 'Countdown To Vote'

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at Union Square, DemocracyNYC will host "Countdown to Vote," a free community event open to the public to promote the Primary Election and Ranked Choice Voting. The event will feature performances by local artists as well as The People's Bus-a retired NYC Department of Correction vehicle that has been transformed into a community-led, intergenerational mobile civic engagement center.

The People's Bus is designed by Yazmany Arboleda, a Colombian-American artist who creates living sculptures and is currently Public Artist in Residence with the NYC Civic Engagement Commission. The bus will be parked on the plaza at Union Square for the event and will have opportunities for New Yorkers of all ages to learn about voting and to provide feedback for the development of the bus.

Performances at the event will include all local performers: rapper Kosha Dillz and Friends, Tony Glausi's jazz trio, Broadway dancers Annelise (of "Jagged Little Pill") and Kyle (of "Beauty and the Beast"), the Street Beat Brass Drum Line, stilt performer Brianna, NYC-based all-women Brazilian Samba Reggae drum line Fogo Azul, and Harlem-based youth poet Fanta Ratty. A large-scale illumination will be executed by The Illuminator, a NYC-based artist-activist collective, and will feature Ranked Choice Voting-focused artwork by diverse NYC-based artists including Ruben Dario Ramirez, Bernardo Rodriguez, Suzanne Ruzzo, and others.

DemocracyNYC is a nonpartisan mayoral initiative focused on increasing voter participation and civic engagement in NYC. Currently, DemocracyNYC is focusing on encouraging voters to participate in local elections by educating New Yorkers on Ranked Choice Voting.

Production partners for this event include Enfluence, Kaleidoscope, and F.Y. Eye.

WHAT:

"Countdown to Vote," a free community event open to the public featuring performances by local musicians, dancers, acrobats and the People's Bus

WHEN:

Wednesday, June 16, 6:00pm

WHERE:

Union Square Plaza, on Broadway between 17th Street and 18th Street

WHO:

Performers will include:

Kosha Dillz and Friends (Rap)

Tony Glausi Trio (Jazz)

Annelise and Kyle (Dancers)

Street Beat Brass (Drum Line)

Fogo Azul (Drum Line)

Brianna (Stilt Walkers)

Fanta Ratty (Spoken Word Poet)