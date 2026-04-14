DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN To Be Presented By IRTE At The Producers Club

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DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN will be presented by the Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble (IRTE) at The Producers Club in New York City. Performances are scheduled Fridays and Saturdays from June 5 through June 27, 2026 at 8:00 p.m.

The production is a fully improvised theatrical experience inspired by the cinematic style of Alfred Hitchcock, blending suspense with comedy. Each performance is created live, with no predetermined script, resulting in a different show each night.

DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN

Conceived by Robert Baumgardner and directed by Pat Shay, DIAL M FOR MACGUFFIN draws on elements of classic noir storytelling while incorporating IRTE’s improvisational approach. The production combines stylized tension with unpredictable narrative turns, placing both performers and audiences in an evolving theatrical environment.

The ensemble includes Evie Aronson, Robert Baumgardner, Nannette Deasy, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz, Vikki Martin, John Daniel Meehan, and Rodney Umble.

ABOUT IRTE

IRTE has developed a body of work over more than 14 years focused on genre-based improvisation. The company’s productions incorporate influences from theatrical improvisation techniques and contemporary comedy, with performances shaped in real time.

The ensemble has received recognition at festivals including the Tucson Fringe Festival, Asheville Fringe Arts Festival, and the Unscripted New York Improvised Theatre & Film Festival.

TICKETS & INFORMATION

Performances will be held at The Producers Club, located at 358 West 44th Street in New York City. Tickets are priced at $20 in advance online and $25 cash at the door. Additional information is available at irteinfo.com.