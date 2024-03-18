DATE NIGHT AT THE MET With Edward W. Hardy Returns in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Back by popular demand, composer-violinist Edward W. Hardy will return to The Metropolitan Museum of Art for "Date Night At The Met," a part of the ETHEL and Friends series. He will perform 3 sets on Friday and Saturday from 6 - 8:30 PM and his performances will take place in the Great Hall Balcony Cafe on the 2nd Floor.

On April 19th and April 20th, member of The Harlem Chamber Players, composer-violinist Edward W. Hardy, will perform music by Duke Ellington, Billie Holiday, Florence Price, Ray Charles, Etta James, Alicia Keys, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Nina Simone, Gershwin, Piazzolla, and more; along with some of Hardy's original works and arrangements.

Hardy is honored to return to The Met next month and share his Harlem Renaissance-inspired solo program, which is in conjunction with The Met's exhibition, "The Harlem Renaissance and Transatlantic Modernism." Hardy says, "Performing at the Met last week was such an unforgettable experience, and I can't wait to share even more music with a new audience in April."

"Date Night at The Met" is free with Museum admission, which is always pay-what-you-wish for New York State residents and NY, NJ, and CT students with valid ID. Pay-what-you-wish tickets can only be reserved in person; allow extra time for lines. Met Members can use their Member card as their ticket and enter at 81st Street and Fifth Avenue. Click here to join today.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Edward W. Hardy is a critically acclaimed Black and Puerto Rican composer, music director, virtuoso violinist and violist. Recognized as one of the foremost exponents of solo violin repertoire for theatrical productions, Hardy served as the composer, music director and violinist of the sensational Off-Broadway show "The Woodsman," earning the 2016 Obie Award, 2014 Jim Henson Foundation Grant, and was broadcast on PBS stations four separate times.

While remaining dedicated to arts education and creative entrepreneurship, Hardy is the founder and artistic director of the Omnipresent Music Festival - BIPOC Musicians Festival, the co-founder/past senior director of operations of the Northern Colorado Center for Arts Entrepreneurship, and the previous digital marketing director and artistic advisor of the Beethoven in the Rockies Concert Series.

Over the past decade, Hardy held violin teaching/ performing residencies and, as a visiting artist, gave masterclasses and lectures at numerous music programs and universities spanning New York City to Los Angeles, California. Currently pursuing a Doctor of Arts degree and serving as a graduate instructor in violin performance at the University of Northern Colorado, he remains an active and dedicated performing artist throughout the United States, venues including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, and many others.

Currently, Hardy's discography contains 8 singles, 1 album, and his list of original compositions include works for solo violin, voice, harp, piano, string quartet, string trio, string duo, Latin ensemble, and soundtracks for film and stage. Mr. Hardy has research in non-traditional string techniques and beyond his history of premiering contemporary works, his dissertation, "A Compendium of Three Musical Works Inspired by the African American Experience: Recordings, Commentary, and Pedagogical Observations" is scheduled to be published in May 2024.