Cynthia Yiru Hu Joins The Team Of WǓ WÈI - On The Table To Create A Healing Journey Through Food

Cynthia Yiru Hu is joining the team of Wǔ Wèi, an immersive theatrical experience that explores the healing power of food and community.

In Chinese, wǔ wèi means the five tastes or characteristics of food in Chinese cuisine: tart, bitter, spicy, umami, and sweet. According to Chinese medicine, ingredients with different characteristics have different healing powers- a theory put into practice by our parents, grandparents, and ancestors.

Aimed to provide a healing space for the AAPI community through storytelling, movement, and sensory elements, the workshop production puts undiscussed issues and difficult conversations on the table, and explores who we are as a community.

In a world where many individuals are looking for ways to reconnect with their roots and find healing, Wǔ Wèi offers a new theatrical experience that uses the power of food and community to create a transformative journey.

"It's a beautiful and poignant exploration of identity and belonging, and it sure will leave a lasting impression on anyone who participates" Hu said. "Working on this piece helped me reconnect with my own healing through food. I feel honored to be a part of this team that shares a creative and personal journey."

There will be three special presentations of Wǔ Wèi co-created by Rui Dun and Suni M, produced by Yangtze Repertory Theatre.