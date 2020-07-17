Conch Shell Productions Announces Collaborative Theatre Initiative Addressing Systemic Racism

Conch Shell Productions, Braata Productions and Kumu Kahua Theatre have formed an alliance designed to spotlight Black and Indigenous People of Color in America, responding to systemic racism and oppression in America. Since July 3rd, 2020, this alliance has been producing weekly online performances of short plays and monologues written and performed by each theatres' artists. The live streamed performances will continue to take place every Friday this month (July 17th, 24th and 31st) at 8pm EST/ 2pm HST.

This Friday, July 17, 2020 Conch Shell Productions' presents Mateo Moreno's "Pitch" (directed by Antonio Miniño; performed by Mel House and Sarah Marable) which explores the racist micro aggressions in the work place; followed by Kumu Kahua Theatre's presentation of "Dad & Son" written by Sean Choo, directed by Junior Tesoro which examines the challenges of being human in inhumane circumstances; Braata Productions' presentation of "Tissues for Issues" written and performed by Jovaun Black (directed by Damian Jöel) reveals the challenges of the privileges of the past becoming the pain of the present; finally Conch Shell Productions closes Week Three with Christin Eve Cato's "The Good Cop" - directed by Nigel Semaj and performed by Tanya Perez ("Orange is the Black" "Jessica Jones") and Krystina Bailey ("Weird City; "Blue Bloods"). Ms. Cato's is a study of how a NYC police officer "in the eye of the storm," struggles to be human in inhuman circumstances.

The live streamed performances are free to all attendees on Youtube (Conch Shell Productions , Braata Productions, and Kumu Kahua Theatre) and on Facebook (Conch Shell Productions, Kumu Kahua Theatre, and Braata Productions). The Reset Theatre Coalition member theaters are accepting tax-deductible donations on their individual websites.

Playwrights featured in Weeks 4 & 5 (July 24th & July 31st) include Helen Hayes Award winning director/playwright/actress Regina Taylor; Dixon Place Resident Artist Alvin Eng, and emerging BIPOC playwrights Phanesia Pharel, Sean Choo, Onyekachi Iwu, Jevonne Andy, Kiki Rivera, Nyanda Cammock, Ren Nansen, and Kimiye Everard.

For more details and to view recordings of Reset Series Weeks 1 & 2 (which featured plays written by Tylie R. Shider, Marion Lyman-Mersereau, Eric Stack, Jason Ellis, Cynthia Grace Robinson, Jeannie Barroga, Kiki Rivera, Juan Ramirez, Jr; and Karl O'Brian Williams) visit each theatre's websites (www.conchshellproductions.com, www.braataproductions.org, www.kumukahua.org.)

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You