Company Set for 2026 AUSTRALIAN THEATRE FESTIVAL NYC At Theatre Row & The Green Room 42

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The Australian Theatre Festival NYC Season 2026 company has been revealed. The Festival Runs September 29 - October 4 in NYC with a week-long celebration of Australian theatre, music, storytelling, and community events.

All These Pretty Things

The Festival opens at Theatre Row with Tracey Yarad's acclaimed solo musical memoir, 'All These Pretty Things'. Fresh from winning the Best Music Award at the 2026 Adelaide Fringe, Yarad's funny, heartfelt, and deeply personal story has captivated audiences across Australia. Now based in New York, the Australian artist brings her celebrated work to Festival audiences for a limited season.

CIRC

ATF NYC will present 'CIRC' by Eddie Grey, winner of the Festival's 2024 New Play Award. This hilarious and moving new Australian play will receive a staged reading directed by Emilio Ramos (See What I Wanna See, Maybe Happy Ending) and will feature J.D Martin (Manifest, Bull), Ainsley Melham (Boop, Aladdin). The play will transfer Off-Broadway to The Tank later this year. CIRC is produced by Neil Gooding Productions.

La Malattia

Continuing the Festival's commitment to developing new Australian voices, the 2026 New Play Award-winning work, 'La Malattia' by Danny Ball, will be presented in a public reading for the very first time, directed by Broadway's Emilio Ramos and featuring JD Martin (Moonshine), Ben McHugh (Jekyll & Hyde), Kaye Tuckerman (Picnic At Hanging Rock), and Daniel Assetta (&Juliet).

Artist Talkback Series

The Festival's popular artist talkback series will return both in-person and online, giving audiences unique insight into the creative process behind bringing Australian work to international stages and creating meaningful opportunities for connection between artists and audiences. The 'Australian Women Creatives' Panel will feature Carmel Dean, Becky Ho, Casey Bradley, Alanah Allen, Tracey Yarad, and will be hosted by Kathleen Simmonds. The Panel will be followed by a 'Continue The Conversation With Coffee' event, hosted by Bluestone Lane Coffee. 'The Production Pipeline' Panel will feature Benita de Wit, Eddie Grey, Anna K Jacobs, Joanna Olivera, Greta Gertler Gold, and will be hosted by Genevieve Wilson. The Panel will be followed by a drinks reception, hosted by Neil Gooding Productions.

Legends

Following a successful debut in 2025, ATF NYC's musical theatre double bill returns to The Green Room 42. Leading the program is 'LEGENDS', a brand-new Australian musical by New York-based writer Daniel Cullen, and produced by Track 29 Productions. Filled with larger-than-life Australian icons and folklore, the musical reimagines some of Australia's most legendary figures in a wildly entertaining theatrical experience. LEGENDS will star Jennifer Reed (Ghost), Ben McHugh, Kaye Tuckerman, Daniel Assetta and Heather Makalani (Moulin Rouge, Aladdin). LEGENDS will also feature Australian drummer, Emma Ford (Hamilton)

ATF Cabaret

The much-loved ATF Cabaret also returns, bringing together Broadway performers, emerging Australian artists, and recent graduates for a one-night-only celebration of Australian music and musical theatre talent. This year the Cabaret will explore the 'Ultimate Australian Playlist' with pop and rock anthems from down under. Music Directed by Harry Collins, the ATF Cabaret will feature Morgan Cowling (The Great Emu War), Doron Chester (Frozen), Scott Anderson Morris (Atlantis), Josephine Hawley (Miss Universe) and will be hosted by Courtney Monsma (Wicked, Six).

Community Party

The Festival's popular Community Party, presented in partnership with America Josh, returns once again, providing a vibrant gathering place for artists, audiences, industry professionals, and members of the Australian community to connect and celebrate Australian culture in New York City.

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