Christiani Pitts, Jelani Remy, Andrew Call, and More Will Lead Reading of TRAILS Tonight

Lorin Latarro (Is There Still Sex in the City?, Mrs. Doubtfire, Waitress, Almost Famous) helms an industry reading of the new musical in development Trails on December 10.

The cast features Christiani Pitts (King Kong), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud...), Andrew Call (Hamilton), Carrie St. Louis (Kinky Boots), Sharon Catherine Brown (Caroline, or Change), and T. Oliver Reid (Hadestown).

Trails has music by Jeff Thomson and lyrics by Jordan Mann, Jonathan Larson Award winners, and a book by Christy Hall.

Trails is the story of the reunion of childhood friends, after a dozen years of silence, and their decision to fulfill a promise made to each other in their youth: to hike the Appalachian Trail together. As they traverse the 2,000 miles from Georgia to Maine, powerful memories surface, leaving them to confront their pasts, themselves, and the haunting secrets that kept them apart for so long.

A tale of love and loyalty combined with an enchanting original score, Trails offers a profound exploration of the lengths we'll go to keep from losing what we cherish the most.

The reading also has music direction by Brian P. Kennedy, casting by Daryl Eisenberg and Ally Beans, and stage management by Ali Walensky.

Kate Cannova produces with associates Ry Armstrong and Charl Brown. Learn more at www.trailsthemusical.com.