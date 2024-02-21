Cheri Magid's A POEM AND A MISTAKE to Have Reading at Vineyard Theatre

A Poem and a Mistake a one-woman play by Cheri Magid will receive an industry reading at Vineyard Theatre. Acclaimed film and theatre director Michelle Bossy will direct award winning actor/filmmaker Sarah Baskin.

A Poem and a Mistake follows Myrrha, a grad student in the classics, who is grappling with the fifty sexual assaults in Ovid's Metamorphoses. When her professor dismisses her, Myrrha is overcome by a larger force and pushes him-triggering a magical and terrifying transformation that shatters both characters' ideas of gender, sexuality, and desire.

The reading, which follows performances at Australian Centre for Contemporary Art and Delaware Rep, will be held on Thursday, February 29th at The Vineyard. Mott/Fischer Productions serves as General Manager, www.mottfischer.com. Patrick McCollum (The Band's Visit) is the movement director and Willow Funkhouser will be the reading's assistant director and stage manager.

BIOGRAPHIES:

CHERI MAGID

(she/her) writes plays, librettos, screenplays, and television. She is currently writing a nine-episode scripted podcast, The Classics, about consensual non-monogamy, Ovid, academic freedom, and the alt right, for Sarah Jessica Parker and Audible UK. A Poem and a Mistake has been featured on BBC Radio 4, Australian Centre for Contemporary Art and produced at Delaware Rep. Penelope and the Geese, her opera with composer Milica Paranosic was produced at the Museum of Asian Art in Corfu, Greece and aired on Autogram, Radio Belgrade 2 in Belgrade, Serbia. In the US her work has been seen at Primary Stages, New Georges, The New Group, WP, Rattlestick, The Keen Company, South Coast Rep, People's Light and Theatre Company, The Road Theatre Company and Cincinnati Playhouse among others. She also wrote for the Emmy -award winning kids show Arthur. www.cherimagid.com

(she/her) Sarah Baskin is a NYC-based actor and filmmaker originally from Montreal. As an actor, Sarah has worked on stage (Off-Broadway, Regional, downtown theater) and screen (HBO, Hulu, Amazon, CBS, several independent films). Upcoming work includes a supporting role opposite Zak Efron and Joey King in the Netflix feature A Family Affair (dir. Richard LaGravanese) to air in 2024. Sarah recently co-created a one-woman film/play A Poem and a Mistake, which premiered at the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art (ACCA) as part of the exhibition, A Biography of Daphne. Sarah's award-winning directorial debut, Les Câlins Cheaps (Cheap Hugs), is a bilingual short film that screened at over 25 film festivals and won Best Drama at several festivals. Her next film, a dramedy loosely inspired by Three Sisters, is currently in post production. Company member: The Actors Center. MFA: American Repertory Theatre / Moscow Art Theatre School at Harvard University. www.sarahbaskin.com

(she/her) Michelle Bossy is a Mexican-American theater, television, and film director. Theater Michelle directed includes Smile, The Oxy Complex, There and Back, Every Good Girl Deserves Fun, Sex of the Baby, Un Plugged In, and Sarajevo's Child. Her films include 18, She Grinds Her Own Coffee, The New 35, Friendly Neighborhood Coven, Ladies Lounge, Miracle Baby, Incurable, klutz, Chance of Showers, Antisemite, and The Trespassed. Under the Lantern Lit Sky and Nobody's Home are Michelle's feature films. She has directed for Disney and produced for Univison. She directed music videos for Yassou and Brooke Josephson. Michelle directed the series There's a Special Place in Hell for Fashion Bloggers. and The Broadway Babies Show. Michelle co-created the musical High School Confidential for Primary Stages, where she was the Associate Artistic Director. She holds the first directing degree from Webster University. Member: Lincoln Center Director's Lab and SDC. www.MichelleBossy.com

(he/him) is a bicoastal LGBTQIA+ movement director, choreographer and soon-to-be intimacy coordinator. Raised in Southern California, he trained extensively in contemporary and modern dance before making the move to NYC where he moved into the world of musical theater. As a choreographer and movement director, his work ranges from minimalist character-based movement, contemporary dance, musical theater, physical theater, comedic staging and beyond. Broadway credits include The Band's Visit, Angels in America, The Lightning Thief, Oh Hello on Broadway. Off Broadway works featured at Playwrights Horizons, Second Stage Theatre, Atlantic Theatre, Signature Theatre, Abrons Arts Center and Cherry Lane Theatre.

WILLOW FUNKHOUSER

(she her) is a Brooklyn-based director and intimacy choreographer. Select NYC theater credits include ¡Americano! (New World Stages), The Song of Bernadette (Lea Salonga, dir. Christopher Gatelli), and works developed and performed at MCC Theater, Keen Company, Good Apples Collective, 938 Collective, and New Relic Theatre. Willow holds a degree from Syracuse University where she developed a course of study in intimacy choreography alongside directing. She has served as the intimacy coordinator for dozens of short films. Willow is also a member of the literary management team at Primary Stages.