Cast and Creatives Set For WINESDAY: THE WINE TASTING MUSICAL

Nine Ounce Productions will present Winesday: The Wine Tasting Musical, written by Jenne Wason (book and lyrics) and Joseph Benoit (music) and directed by Jamibeth Margolis with musical direction by Alec Bart. Performances will begin on May 8 in advance of its May 22 opening night. They will initially run through July 2024 at The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50 Street).

When these five wine-loving women get together every Wednesday night, they're theoretically meeting for a book club or a yoga class, but really, they just want to indulge in wine and talk about their lives. It's like Sex and the City meets the vineyard - including a friendly wine steward to guide the audience through the wine paired with each upcoming scene. Get ready for an intoxicating blend of friendship, wit, and wine that will leave your spirits lifted and your palate inspired.

With every scene paired with a wine tasting for the audience, Winesday the Wine Tasting Musical is Off-Broadway at its winest.

The Winesday cast includes Dawn Cantwell (Broadway: 1776, WICKED), Jennifer Diamond (NYC: Let Me Be Me), Debra Thais Evans(National Tour: Hairspray), Shannen Hofheimer (Regional: Anything Goes), Amanda Lea LaVergne (Broadway: Annie, The People in the Picture) and Michael Valvo (National Tour: Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland) with understudy Suzanne Dressler.

The creative team includes Molly Goldberg (Costume Consultant), Kathryn Eader (Lighting Designer), Kimberly S. O'Loughlin (Sound Designer), Merete Muenter (Associate Director/Movement Coordinator), Joseph Benoit (Orchestrator), Julie Gottfried (Production Stage Manager), Thea McRae (Assistant Stage Manager), Jamibeth Margolis (Casting), LDK Productions (General Management). Winesday: The Wine Tasting Musical is executive produced by Lisa Dozier Shacket.

Winesday: The Wine Tasting Musical will begin performances on May 8 and open on May 22, and tickets are currently on sale through July 25, 2024, at The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center located at 210 West 50 Street, the box office number is (212) 921-7862. The musical will play Wednesday at 7:30 PM, Thursday at 5 PM, and Sunday at 1 PM. Tickets include VIP – Grape Escape ($150); Premium – Crushing It ($89/ $79 previews); Regular - Uncorked ($69/ $59 previews). All tickets come with a wine tasting (18+, nonalcoholic tasting options available). Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.winesdaymusical.com (or on Ticketmaster.com/ (800) 653-8000).