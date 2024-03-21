Cast and Creative Team Set For Immersive THE VICKY ARCHIVES at The Tank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Tank has revealed the cast and creative team for their next Core Production, The Vicky Archives, a co-production with Brouhaha. Co-created by Nick Auer, Allie Freed, Sam James, Dan Kuan Peeples, Sam Myers, and Max Pendergast, The Vicky Archives was written by Sam Myers and Dan Kuan Peeples and is directed by Nick Auer. Performances will run April 18 – May 18 in a multi-room experience at The Attic @ The Tank (312 West 36th Street).



The cast of The Vicky Archives will feature Marjorie Conn, Allie Freed, Marisela Grajeda Gonzalez, Dan Kuan Peeples, Sam James, and Nile Assata Harris.



The Vicky Archives will feature set design by Cat Raynor, costume design by Kindall Almond, lighting design by Jacqueline Scalletta, and sound design by Max Silverman. The production stage manager is Taylor Suffridge. Max Pendergast serves as creative producer, with Nancy Jo Cappetta serving as associate producer.



For the first time in its history, The Vicky Archives is opening up its doors to the outside world. An elite group of guests have been granted one-time, special access to travel through a collection of memories belonging to and maintained by the organization’s peculiar members. The Archivists recount and uncover their life stories, shaping one another’s narratives through experimental group exercises. (Is this a cult? Probably not, right?) The Vicky Archives is an immersive experience for just 30 audience members exploring memory, intimacy, collective and individual identity, and the intoxicating promise of a life of purpose. Make haste and accept your invitation to The Archives before its doors close again.



The performance schedule for The Vicky Archives is as follows: Thursdays and Saturdays at 7pm and 9:30pm. Exceptions: there will be no 9:30pm performance on Thursday April 18. There will be no performances on Saturday April 20. There will be added performances on Sunday April 21 at 5pm and 8pm.



The Attic @ The Tank is located on the sixth floor of their current building at 312 W. 36th Street in Midtown Manhattan. The space, which features four rehearsal studios, was opened in fall 2022 to provide free and subsidized rehearsal and performance space for non-profits and independent artists.



The Tank's Core Production series serves companies and artists as they create new works for performance. Core Productions are central to The Tank’s mission to give emerging artists resources to build their careers and artistic voices. These productions receive institutional support in the form of financial assistance, performance and rehearsal space, press, marketing, and more, culminating in a world premiere production run. The Core Production series offers a way for emerging artists to fully realize their artistic vision in partnership with The Tank.

