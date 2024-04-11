Cast Set for LUCKY STIFF at 2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company has revealed the cast for its revival of the hit 1988 musical Lucky Stiff.

The show will star Anania (Kinky Boots) as Dominique, Patrick Brady (Thrill Me) as Harry, Marisa Budnick (Stranger Things) as Landlady, Alexander Carney (Hamlet) as Uncle Anthony, Quinn Corcoran (Sweeney Todd) as Bellhop, Missy Dowse (Gypsy) as Annabell, Eric Michael Gillett (Kiss Me Kate) as Luigi, Robert Anthony Jones (Finding Neverland) as Vinnie, Janine LaManna (Seussical) as Rita, and Richard Rowan (Seussical) as Solicitor.

Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty said “We're thrilled that our very first off-Broadway show, "Lucky Stiff", will be wheeling into NYC again, complete with gunshots, barking dogs, a corpse, an inheritance, and a romance! We'll definitely be lifting some Dom Perignon to J2 Spotlight Productions!”

“We are very excited about reviving this show, and especially since the authors, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens are happily involved with us in the production”, said Jim Jimirro. “Their regard for the material is palpable, and they are bringing a perspective on the piece that is, of course, priceless”

Lucky Stiff will be directed by Ovation Award-winning director Robert W. Schneider with musical direction by Miles Plant and choreography by Gerry McIntyre.

The set design will be by Matthew Imhoff, costume design by Thomas Gluodenis, lighting design by Tollie Boone, associate direction by Melody Munitz, and dramaturgy by Frederick Miller. Casting is by Holly Buczek of Wojcik Casting. Joey Paradise will serve as stage manager, and Maria Papadopoulos as assistant stage manager.

Lucky Stiff will run May 3rd through the 12th and features music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics and book by Lynn Ahrens. Lucky Stiff is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Lucky Stiff is an Equity Approved Showcase.

The Best-Entertainment-Value-In-Town Subscription Package, which includes both mainstage shows and both cabarets, will be offered to the public at a double-discounted rate, and is currently on sale.

Tickets can be purchased by going to www.j2spotlightnyc.com

For more information, visit j2spotlightnyc.com.