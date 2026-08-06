Cast Set for AFTER ALL THESE YEARS: THE MUSICALS OF AL TAPPER at AMT Theater

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The cast has been revealed for the strictly limited four-week engagement of the new musical AFTER ALL THESE YEARS: THE MUSICALS OF Al Tapper at AMT Theater.

The musical will star Lara Allison (Waitress), Emily Taylor Kaufman (Legally Blonde), Dan Olson (Kinky Boots), and Nathan Pecchia (Fly By Night). Reese Henrick (Sunday in the Park with George) and Lawson Lewallen (Little Shop of Horrors) will serve as swings.

Part concert, part comedy, and part affectionate roast, the musical celebration runs the gamut from Stephen Sondheim to Joey Buttafuoco—with stops along the way for Doris Day, Vladimir Putin, teenage lust, middle-aged regret, and the occasional Dirty Martini.

With Al appearing on screen and a live company bringing his songs to life, AFTER ALL THESE YEARS proves that one man’s memories can be funny, touching, outrageous, and just inappropriate enough to deserve their own musical.

Al Tapper has written eleven musicals, produced award-winning films (including Broadway: The Golden Age, By The Legends Who Were There and Broadway Musicals…A Jewish Legacy), composed hundreds of songs—and even invented that little tab on your coffee-cup lid.

AFTER ALL THESE YEARS: THE MUSICALS OF Al Tapper begins performances on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at the AMT THEATER (354 West 45th Street), and will officially open on Thursday, September 10, 2026, for a strictly limited 4-week engagement.

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