Cast Set For SPERM DONOR WANTED (OR, THE UNNAMED BABY PLAY) with Theatre 4the People

Theatre 4the People has announced the cast for their World Premiere of Sperm Donor Wanted (or, The Unnamed Baby Play) by T.J. Young, directed by Haley Rice at the Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St. 4th floor, New York, NY 10018), April 11-28.

After several attempts at having another child, wives Lisa and Bex turn to the internet for help. They find their help in a gay couple, Aaron and Charles. As we are pulled back through the events that got them to where they are, the lives of these four become more entwined and complicated than they had ever planned on. They lay their story bare, sharing their deepest fears about parenthood, the secret betrayals of their relationships, and say the things they never got to say.

The cast will feature real life couple Brianna Cala (The IV League; The North Witch) and Sophia Grasso (Autopsy of a Night at a Bar at The Tank; Dead Meat with Normal Ave) as Lisa and Bex alongside David J. Baldwin (Oedipus Rex with The Bard Music Festival; The Boston Tea Party Opera at the New York International Fringe Festival) as Charles and Javere Green (BFA in acting from Shenandoah University) as Aaron. Lighting and Scenic Design is by Joshua Rose Designs (The Other Mozart).

Performances are scheduled on Thursday, April 11 at 7:30pm, Friday, April 12 at 8pm, Saturday, April 13 at 8pm, Sunday, April 14 at 3pm, Thursday, April 18 at 7:30pm, Friday, April 19 at 8pm, Saturday, April 20 at 8pm, Sunday, April 21 at 3pm, Thursday, April 25 at 7:30pm, Friday, April 26 at 8pm, Saturday, April 27 at 8pm, and Sunday, April 28 at 3pm. Tickets ($35) are available for advance purchase at www.eventbrite.com. The performance will run approximately 120 minutes, with a 10-minute intermission.

Theatre 4the People nurtures and supports a truly diverse range of emerging and established theatre artists, giving voice to new stories. Their mission is to ensure that theatre is accessible to all people, regardless of background or economic status. www.theatre4thepeople.org

This production is being presented as part of The Factory Series @ Chain Theatre, which provides renters with production support which may include subsidized space, rehearsal studios, and equipment and the overarching marketing, publicity, and technology enhancements for the theater.