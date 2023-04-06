Cast Set For KHAN!!! The Musical! at Off-Broadway's Players Theatre

PEEKSKILL PRODUCTIONS has announced the world premiere production of KHAN!!! THE MUSICAL!: A Parody Trek-tacular, co-written, composed, and lyrics by Brent Black, co-conceived and additional materials by Alina Morgan, musical direction by Nicholas Kaminski, choreography by Angel Reed, and directed by John Lampe. KHAN!!! THE MUSICAL will play a five-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's Players Theatre (115 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012). Performances begin Thursday, May 4, and continue through Sunday, June 4. Opening Night is Saturday, May 6 (7 p.m.). Tickets are $25-$65 and are available atClick Here

It is 2366, and Data the Android presents his campy musical adaptation of The Wrath of Khan. In this sci-fi send-up, an older Captain Kirk is experiencing a "coming of middle age" story when his nemesis Khan escapes exile and vows revenge. The ensuing cat-and-mouse game sparks an adventure that includes Vulcan tap dancing, Kirk's long-lost son (a William Shatner impersonator), and of course... mutant space chickens!

According to Greg Ehrhardt, OnStageBlog, here are the reasons "Why Star Trek Fans Should Be Excited for "Khan!!! The Musical!":

It's centered around the best Star Trek story of the canon

The musical appears to be in good hands with a true Star Trek fan.

It's gunning for mainstream appeal

...I'm counting down the days."

The production stars Zachary Kropp (returning to the stage after being honorably discharged from the US Air Force) as Khan, Julian Manjerico (Beppo the Clown in A Man Called Otto opposite Tom Hanks) as Data, Clayton Matthews as Sulu/Chekov, Lindsey M.E. Newton (Soviet Rebel Girl - BMI Workshop & 54 Below concert) as Bones/Scotty, Max Nusbaum (John Wilkes Booth in Assassins - St. Jeans Theatre/ Applause) as Spock, Crystal Marie Stewart (Judas Iscariot in Ring of Keys' Queering the Canon: Andrew Lloyd Webber concert - Joe's Pub) as Uhura/Carol Marcus, Shyaporn Theerakulstit (Lt. Hikaru Sulu on the long-running fan series, Star Trek: New Voyages Phase II) as Kirk, and Laura Whittenberger (three-time nominee "Broadway World Best Performer in a Musical") as Saavik.

The production features scenic design by Ivey Jenkins-Long, lighting design by Melissa Shawcross, costume design by Jolene Richardson, general management by Leah Michalos/Michalos Management, marketing by Table7Strategy, and publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR. The stage manager is Rebecca Batson and the assistant stage manager is Tony Lehman.

KHAN!!! THE MUSICAL plays the following regular schedule through Sunday, June 4:

Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Fridays at 7 p.m.

Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sundays at 2 p.m. Android

Tickets are $25-65 and are now available online at Click Here or by calling 212-475-1449 Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater box office half-hour prior to the performance.