Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Set For KHAN!!! The Musical! at Off-Broadway's Players Theatre

Performances begin Thursday, May 4, and continue through Sunday, June 4.

Apr. 06, 2023  
Cast Set For KHAN!!! The Musical! at Off-Broadway's Players Theatre

PEEKSKILL PRODUCTIONS has announced the world premiere production of KHAN!!! THE MUSICAL!: A Parody Trek-tacular, co-written, composed, and lyrics by Brent Black, co-conceived and additional materials by Alina Morgan, musical direction by Nicholas Kaminski, choreography by Angel Reed, and directed by John Lampe. KHAN!!! THE MUSICAL will play a five-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's Players Theatre (115 MacDougal St, New York, NY 10012). Performances begin Thursday, May 4, and continue through Sunday, June 4. Opening Night is Saturday, May 6 (7 p.m.). Tickets are $25-$65 and are available atClick Here

It is 2366, and Data the Android presents his campy musical adaptation of The Wrath of Khan. In this sci-fi send-up, an older Captain Kirk is experiencing a "coming of middle age" story when his nemesis Khan escapes exile and vows revenge. The ensuing cat-and-mouse game sparks an adventure that includes Vulcan tap dancing, Kirk's long-lost son (a William Shatner impersonator), and of course... mutant space chickens!

According to Greg Ehrhardt, OnStageBlog, here are the reasons "Why Star Trek Fans Should Be Excited for "Khan!!! The Musical!":

  • It's centered around the best Star Trek story of the canon
  • The musical appears to be in good hands with a true Star Trek fan.
  • It's gunning for mainstream appeal
  • ...I'm counting down the days."

The production stars Zachary Kropp (returning to the stage after being honorably discharged from the US Air Force) as Khan, Julian Manjerico (Beppo the Clown in A Man Called Otto opposite Tom Hanks) as Data, Clayton Matthews as Sulu/Chekov, Lindsey M.E. Newton (Soviet Rebel Girl - BMI Workshop & 54 Below concert) as Bones/Scotty, Max Nusbaum (John Wilkes Booth in Assassins - St. Jeans Theatre/ Applause) as Spock, Crystal Marie Stewart (Judas Iscariot in Ring of Keys' Queering the Canon: Andrew Lloyd Webber concert - Joe's Pub) as Uhura/Carol Marcus, Shyaporn Theerakulstit (Lt. Hikaru Sulu on the long-running fan series, Star Trek: New Voyages Phase II) as Kirk, and Laura Whittenberger (three-time nominee "Broadway World Best Performer in a Musical") as Saavik.

The production features scenic design by Ivey Jenkins-Long, lighting design by Melissa Shawcross, costume design by Jolene Richardson, general management by Leah Michalos/Michalos Management, marketing by Table7Strategy, and publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR. The stage manager is Rebecca Batson and the assistant stage manager is Tony Lehman.

KHAN!!! THE MUSICAL plays the following regular schedule through Sunday, June 4:

Thursdays at 7 p.m.
Fridays at 7 p.m.
Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sundays at 2 p.m. Android

Tickets are $25-65 and are now available online at Click Here or by calling 212-475-1449 Tickets may also be purchased in-person at the theater box office half-hour prior to the performance.




Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of VANITIES - THE MUSICAL At The York Theatre Company Photo
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of VANITIES - THE MUSICAL At The York Theatre Company
See photos from opening night of Vanities - The Musical at The Theatre at St. Jean's.  
Ars Nova to Present THE CAMP BONFIRE SERIES, Four-Night Festival of New Comedy Photo
Ars Nova to Present THE CAMP BONFIRE SERIES, Four-Night Festival of New Comedy
Ars Nova has announced details for the third edition of The CAMP Bonfire Series, a four-night festival of new comedy works created by the organization’s resident comedy artists.
Photos: Complete Cast Set for SUGAR at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside the First Rehearsal Photo
Photos: Complete Cast Set for SUGAR at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside the First Rehearsal
See photos from the first rehearsal of Sugar at The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company.
Photos: First Look at The Cast Of Katy Copelands MEET YOU DOWNSTAIRS At The Fresh Fruit Fe Photo
Photos: First Look at The Cast Of Katy Copeland's MEET YOU DOWNSTAIRS At The Fresh Fruit Festival
Get a sneak peak at the cast of Meet You Downstairs at the Fresh Fruit Festival.

More Hot Stories For You


NAKED BOYS SINGING! Celebrates 25th AnniversaryNAKED BOYS SINGING! Celebrates 25th Anniversary
April 7, 2023

Naked Boys Singing!, the international musical comedy sensation, is celebrating its 25th anniversary, making it the second longest-running musical in off-Broadway history.
Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of VANITIES - THE MUSICAL At The York Theatre CompanyPhotos: Go Inside Opening Night of VANITIES - THE MUSICAL At The York Theatre Company
April 6, 2023

See photos from opening night of Vanities - The Musical at The Theatre at St. Jean's.  
Ars Nova to Present THE CAMP BONFIRE SERIES, Four-Night Festival of New ComedyArs Nova to Present THE CAMP BONFIRE SERIES, Four-Night Festival of New Comedy
April 6, 2023

Ars Nova has announced details for the third edition of The CAMP Bonfire Series, a four-night festival of new comedy works created by the organization’s resident comedy artists.
Photos: Complete Cast Set for SUGAR at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside the First RehearsalPhotos: Complete Cast Set for SUGAR at J2 Spotlight; Go Inside the First Rehearsal
April 6, 2023

See photos from the first rehearsal of Sugar at The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company.
Photos: First Look at The Cast Of Katy Copeland's MEET YOU DOWNSTAIRS At The Fresh Fruit FestivalPhotos: First Look at The Cast Of Katy Copeland's MEET YOU DOWNSTAIRS At The Fresh Fruit Festival
April 6, 2023

Get a sneak peak at the cast of Meet You Downstairs at the Fresh Fruit Festival.
share
close sound sound