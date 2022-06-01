Cast Announced for For The New York Premier of CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL At Theatre Row

After several years of pandemic postponements an all New Jersey cast of David J.V. Meenan's newest show, "Camp A New Musical", will blaze their hiking trails Off-Broadway at Theatre Row this August.

Take a journey upstate, to New York's Camp Goody Goody, summer retreat for children of the elite run by fading socialite, Madame Tres Faux. It's opening day as Madame and the Counselors welcome a fresh crop of eager campers, each it seems, with a designer suitcase full of self-absorbing issues. Things are going just fine when suddenly Madame is thrust into emergency mode as just a day after opening, the forbidden, less fortunate camp with "those" children across the lake, mysteriously burns down. She offers to take in the hooligans from this less-than-upscale establishment as a goodwill gesture, which leads to plenty of comedic antics, unexpected tensions, and surprising twists.

CAST

Kelly Ross - Madame Tres Faux

THE COUNSELORS



Greyson Riley - Bobby, Mollie Cate - Annette, Sealth Grover - Cubby, Sean Busk - Jimmie, Julia Szostek - Darlene

THE GOODIES



Isabella Sciortino - Jane, Victoria Bahary - Fluffy, Nora Collard - Muffy, Jenna Cia - Fawn, Katie Smith - Olive, Jackie Bahary - Annie, Allie Shaw - Maggie, Maria Guerrero - Marjorie, Kristian Thaxton - Chas, Christopher Abt - Dexter, Maximilian Oster - Baxter

THE BADDIES

Sam Cusson - Bill, Tanner Kirol - Crusher, Veronica Banat - Bones, Alexandra Colaiacovo - Sticks, Ava Giglia - Stones, Macy Swanton - Spike

SWINGS

Luli Mitchell, Elena Asfendis, RJ Vandenbrouk, Anna Loftus, Matthew Glenn, Paulina Breeze

"Camp" is a wonderfully entertaining, fast-paced fun musical comedy the entire family will enjoy. With more than 20 songs and a cast of 23, you will be singing the score long after the curtain comes down.

Written and directed by David J.V. Meenan, with musical direction by Karen Feeney and musical arrangements by Jay O'Brien, this full-out production features a score of over 20 original songs with tunes you'll be singing long after the curtain comes down. Set designs by Rebecca Bell create the backwoods feel complete with log cabins, while costumes and hair by William Goodman add dimension and pizazz to these colorful characters especially in the spectacular finale. Lighting design by Saylor creates that summery feel bringing you right to your mountaintop getaway.

CAMP, A NEW MUSICAL - Performances at Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, New York, August 4th - 21st. Tickets available at www.theatrerow.org.