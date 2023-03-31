Cast Announced For Agatha Christie's THE STRANGER Off-Broadway

Be Bold! Productions has announced the complete cast of Agatha Christie's The Stranger, which is running Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre April 18 -23.

Making up the company are the usual suspects--Players Theatre alums Eric Fletcher (Gerald), Sue-Ellen Mandell (Mrs. Birch), Andrea Woodbridge (Enid), Lexie Showalter (Doris), Brenda Bell (Mrs. Huggins), and Dustin Schlairet (Dick).

Directed by Joseph Fusco, The Stranger is one of Agatha Christie's lesser-known plays and a psychological thriller. In classic Agatha Christie style - no is really who they say they are which keeps the audience in suspense till the shocking conclusion.

The creative team includes Brenda Bell (Artistic Director), Michael Sgouros (Composer), Courtney Hansen (Costumes), Emma Ruopp (Production Manager), and Jessica Choi (Lighting Designer). Stage management members are Danielle Boss (Production Stage Manager) and Kelley Alogna (Assistant Stage Manager).

Agatha Christie's The Stranger runs April 18 - 23, Tuesday through Sat at 7pm, with additional shows Wednesday and Saturday at 3pm, and Sunday at 2pm.

The Players Theatre is in the heart of Greenwich Village at 115 MacDougal Street. Tickets are available at BeBoldny.com.