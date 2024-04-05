CONVERSATIONS: David Letterman with Alex Honnold to be Presented at PAC NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Perelman Performing Arts Center will welcome award-winning comedian and television broadcaster David Letterman in “Conversations: David Letterman with Alex Honnold” on April 25, 2024 at 7:00PM. The Late-Night legend brings his trademark dry humor, irreverence, and sincere curiosity to PAC NYC for an unforgettable evening of conversation with rock climbing phenom.

This continues PAC NYC’s series of high-profile conversations featuring award-winning authors, bestselling storytellers, and cultural changemakers from the worlds of art, entertainment, media, sports and politics. Past conversations have featured Kerry Washington, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jenna Bush Hager & Barbara Pierce Bush and Walter Isaacson.

TICKETS & MEMBERSHIPS are available at PACNYC.org or by calling 212.266.3000. Memberships during this inaugural season begin at $10 and will entitle you to this pre-sale.