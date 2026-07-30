CHICAGO FIRE's Yuriy Sardarov Joins TO HAVE AND TO HOLD Off-Broadway

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Yuriy Sardarov, best known for his role as Brian "Otis" Zvonecek on eight seasons of NBC's "Chicago Fire," will return to the New York stage this August, joining the cast of Fulbright Award-winner Laura Lapidus' new play, To Have and To Hold, in the role of Peter.

Sardarov joins previously announced playwright Laura Lapidus as Kate and Tedra Millan(Leopoldstadt, "The Pitt") as Bianca in the role of Peter. The production is directed by Drama League Alum Zoë Adams and will begin performances Friday, August 21, at ChaShaMa's 154 Theater, with opening night set for Monday, August 24, for a strictly limited engagement through September 12.

Kate is never getting married. Besides, marriage is an instrument of the patriarchy. Her sister and best friend Bianca has always been the center of Kate's world. But when Bianca gets engaged, Kate's certainty begins to crumble. As their lifelong bond is tested and an unexpected romance enters the picture, Kate must decide whether she's willing to let go of the beliefs that have always defined her.

Both hilarious and deeply human, To Have and To Hold asks whether the stories we tell ourselves stand a chance against the ones we've inherited. Through the lens of Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, the play explores sisterhood, identity, grief, and the complicated process of growing into yourself.

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