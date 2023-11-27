CHESTNUTS- an Evening Of Holiday-ish Shorts To Run At American Theater Of Actors

Experience an evening of laughter and unexpected holiday cheer with "ChestNUTS," a unique collection of one-acts, songs, and poems at the American Theater of Actors. This special event, running from December 6th through December 12th, is the brainchild of veteran comedy writers Gary Apple ("The Simpsons," "Christmas In Hell") and Dirk Burrows ("Catch And Release," "The Poly Plays.")

The production boasts a talented ensemble of 12 performers, including Nick Ambrose, Nick Bompart, Phyllis Cox, Deborah De Lorenzo, Beck Fordyte, Mark Gordon, Jason Duval Hunter, Dylan Sutton, Karolina Larion, Taylor Rose, James Rowe, Rocco Spoon, and Obie award-winning actress Rosina Fernhoff. Dylan Sutton, familiar with the genre, returns after his role in Apple's "Christmas In Hell" in Las Vegas the previous year.

Audiences can look forward to the world premieres of one-act plays "Yankee Swap" and "Ho!" by Burrows, as well as "Wheeler vs Wheeler" and "The Girl Who Spoke Subway" by Apple, all adding up to an 80-minute journey of twisted holiday tales and humor.

Showtimes are Wednesday through Saturday at 7 PM, with matinée performances at 3 PM on Saturday and Sunday. The venue is located at 314 West 54th Street. Tickets are available for $22, promising an evening of entertainment that gives the holidays a fun and quirky twist.

Tickets can be purchased Click Here.

Pictured in Photo: Dirk Burrows' "Ho!" starring Jason Duval Hunter (right) and Mark Gordon (left).