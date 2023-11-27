CHESTNUTS- an Evening Of Holiday-ish Shorts To Run At American Theater Of Actors

The event will run from December 6th through December 12th.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN at the Public Photo 1 Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN at the Public
Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Now Accepting Applications for Cycle 2 Photo 2 Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Now Accepting Applications for Cycle 2
Review Roundup: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Photo 3 Review Roundup: THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
Review Roundup: DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA, Starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott Photo 4 Review Roundup: DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA, Starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott

CHESTNUTS- an Evening Of Holiday-ish Shorts To Run At American Theater Of Actors

Experience an evening of laughter and unexpected holiday cheer with "ChestNUTS," a unique collection of one-acts, songs, and poems at the American Theater of Actors. This special event, running from December 6th through December 12th, is the brainchild of veteran comedy writers Gary Apple ("The Simpsons," "Christmas In Hell") and Dirk Burrows ("Catch And Release," "The Poly Plays.")

The production boasts a talented ensemble of 12 performers, including Nick Ambrose, Nick Bompart, Phyllis Cox, Deborah De Lorenzo, Beck Fordyte, Mark Gordon, Jason Duval Hunter, Dylan Sutton, Karolina Larion, Taylor Rose, James Rowe, Rocco Spoon, and Obie award-winning actress Rosina Fernhoff. Dylan Sutton, familiar with the genre, returns after his role in Apple's "Christmas In Hell" in Las Vegas the previous year.

Audiences can look forward to the world premieres of one-act plays "Yankee Swap" and "Ho!" by Burrows, as well as "Wheeler vs Wheeler" and "The Girl Who Spoke Subway" by Apple, all adding up to an 80-minute journey of twisted holiday tales and humor.

Showtimes are Wednesday through Saturday at 7 PM, with matinée performances at 3 PM on Saturday and Sunday. The venue is located at 314 West 54th Street. Tickets are available for $22, promising an evening of entertainment that gives the holidays a fun and quirky twist.

Tickets can be purchased Click Here.

Pictured in Photo: Dirk Burrows' "Ho!" starring Jason Duval Hunter (right) and Mark Gordon (left).




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
WILBERS NEW WIFE to Open At The American Theatre of Actors This Week Photo
WILBER'S NEW WIFE to Open At The American Theatre of Actors This Week

The American Theatre of Actors presents WILBER'S NEW WIFE, a new play by Coni Koepfinger & Matt Matthews. Follow the story of a recently divorced playwright whose ex-wife creates a new partner for him. Directed by Ken Coughlin, running Nov 29-Dec 10 at the ATA arts complex in NYC.

2
THE BUFFALO HERO OF WORLD WAR 1: The Wayne Miner Story to Have Limited Engagement at the A Photo
THE BUFFALO HERO OF WORLD WAR 1: The Wayne Miner Story to Have Limited Engagement at the American Theatre of Actors

Celebrate the unsung heroes of World War I in this powerful drama by playwright Kenthedo Robinson. The Buffalo Hero of World War I: The Wayne Miner Story is coming to New York for publishing consideration.

3
Photos: First Look at the Off-Broadway Premiere of LONE STAR Photo
Photos: First Look at the Off-Broadway Premiere of LONE STAR

Ruth Stage has released all new production photos from their off-Broadway premiere of James McLure’s dark comedy Lone Star. Lone Star is currently in preview performances, with an Opening Night set for this Sunday, December 3rd at Theatre Row. Check out the photos here!

4
The Wooster Group to Present the Premiere of GET YOUR ASS IN THE WATER AND SWIM LIKE ME at Photo
The Wooster Group to Present the Premiere of GET YOUR ASS IN THE WATER AND SWIM LIKE ME at The Performing Garage

The Wooster Group will present the premiere of Get Your Ass in the Water and Swim Like Me, an original work for theater that explores a distinctive genre of Black American storytelling called Toasts.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Blue Man Group Releases Holiday EP and Mashup Video Video
Blue Man Group Releases Holiday EP and Mashup Video
Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN Video
Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway Video
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
A Christmas Carol the Musical in Off-Broadway A Christmas Carol the Musical
The Players Theatre (11/26-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound