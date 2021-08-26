Broadway Women's Alliance Announces New Docu-Series HERE'S TO THE LADIES WHO

The Broadway Women's Alliance and YesAnd Productions today announced Here's To The Ladies Who, a new docu-series that will tell the stories of the women working on the business side of Broadway (and beyond) with a focus on their journeys and the industry, and how they adapted and changed during the pandemic. Through interviews, first-hand accounts, on-site coverage, remote access, and self-submissions, this docu-series will be a visual celebration of women in theatre which can be watched and received as legacy and inspiration; as the beginning of a new path forward. Included in this project will be a "Living Library" that will preserve even more stories and various art, visuals, song, etc that people created over the past 18 months.

"There are so many individual journeys shaping our collective experience during these past 18 months, and this project is a love letter to the women in our community," said Jennifer Isaacson, a co-founder of Broadway Women's Alliance. "As we emerge from the shutdown, we're hearing stories from women who have dealt with the uncertainty of job loss, held companies together through sheer will, pivoted careers and pivoted back again. These women are leading the charge on rebuilding the future of Broadway and beyond."