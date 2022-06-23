Broadway Podcast Network Announces Stage Free Audio Plays

The Broadway Podcast Network, in association with Dorset Theatre Festival, willpresent Stage Free Audio Plays, two audio dramas created by and featuring today's most anticipated and celebrated actors, writers, and directors: Redeemed (by Chisa Hutchison, directed by Jade King Carroll, starring Vanessa Kai and Michael Esper) and Nightwatch (by Theresa Rebeck, directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, starring Brittany Bradford, Norbert Leo Butz, David Mason, Kathy McCafferty, Talene Monahon, Delilah Napier, Krysta Rodriguez, and Kuhoo Verma).



Redeemed and Nightwatch are distributed exclusively by the Broadway Podcast Network, and available now wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts. You can also find them now by visiting this link.



Stage Free Audio Plays create a bridge between Dorset Theatre Festival's history of producing bold, new work, and their commitment to plays accessible to anyone, anywhere, any time, and completely for free! Enjoy world-class art, homegrown in the 'brave little state' of Vermont. Stage Free Audio Plays are produced by Dorset Theatre Festival, and funded in part by the Venturous Theater Fund of the Tides Foundation. Redeemed was produced in association with the Contemporary American Theater Festival.



"We are delighted to be partnering with the Dorset Theatre Festival to release these two incredible audio plays," said Broadway Podcast Network Co-Founder & CEO Dori Berinstein. "The magic of the theatre should be available to everyone, and BPN prides itself on being able to offer this kind of quality theatrical content to our listeners worldwide."



"It has been so much fun re-imagining the way in which the Festival continues its tradition of nurturing new work, bringing to life a bold new canon of plays that entertain and engage our audiences wherever they are and whenever they want - for free," said Dorset Theatre Festival Artistic Director Dina Janis.



Dorset Theatre Festival's 45th season of live professional theatre in Southern Vermont runs from June 23 through September 3, includes the classic thriller Wait Until Dark, the world premiere of Scarecrow, written and performed by Heidi Armbruster, Back Together Again: The Music of Roberta Flack and Donny Hathaway, and the world premiere of Thirst by Ronán Noone, directed by Theresa Rebeck. More information is available on Dorset Theatre Festival's website.

REDEEMED

By Chisa Hutchinson

Directed by Jade King Carroll

The domestic terrorist who killed Claire Yiang's brother 9 years ago writes begging her to visit him in prison. When Claire arrives, the killer claims he's a changed man - thanks to the help of her brother's ghost. Now she must decide whether her brother's murderer is capable of redemption, or just attempting to impress the parole board. A riveting exploration of domestic terrorism, Redeemed is a chilling and surprising two-part audio drama. Resident Artist and three-time Festival director Jade King Carroll has teamed up with acclaimed playwright Chisa Hutchinson bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to Dorset's inaugural Stage Free Series. Jade has directed celebrated audio plays for Playing on Air and Geva Theatre, and their previous audio play collaboration, Proof of Love by Chisa Hutchinson, was selected for Audible's 2019 Best of the Year list and #3 on the Fiction Bestseller List.

NIGHTWATCH

By Theresa Rebeck

Directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel

Rebeck's audio play Nightwatch is an imitative true-crime podcast examining the "facts" around a peculiar incident. A teenage girl witnesses a violent attack in the middle of the street. No one else seemed to see it, and the police failed to investigate. If a murder happens and only one person sees it - and that person is a teenage girl - is it real? But what if a true crime is a fake crime? What is truth and what is fake news in the world we live in? Intrepid public radio reporter Martina Diaz guides us through a maze of interviews with friends and skeptics on Nightwatch. As the Festival's resident playwright and "the most Broadway-produced female playwright of our time," Rebeck has developed more than eight new plays with the Festival, many of which have moved to New York City and theaters across the country. Tony Award nominee, Moritz von Stuelpnagel is an acclaimed theatre director whose Broadway production of Hand to God received five Tony Award nominations including Best Play and Best Director. Other productions include the Broadway revival of Present Laughter starring Kevin Klein, and Theresa Rebeck's 2019 hit play, Bernhardt/Hamlet.