Broadway Green Alliance's Off-Broadway Town Hall Set For November 18th

The Off-Broadway Chapter of the Broadway Green Alliance is presenting its fifth annual Town Hall - "Greening 101: Back to Green Basics". The event is open to anyone in the community.

Last year's Town Hall focused on how everyone can make changes in their daily lives to curb single-use plastic waste. The discussions during that Town Hall were set to educate and inspire attendees to make them feel prepared to adopt environmentally friendlier practices.

The 2019 Town Hall will have a panel of experts from the theatre industry as well as from sustainability organizations. Featured speakers include Harriet Shugarman, Executive Director of Climate Mama. Climate Mama is an organization that serves to educate and empower people to make a positive impact on our planet. Representatives affiliated with the Broadway Green Alliance include Charlie Deull, BGA Co-Chair, and Molly Braverman, Director of the BGA. There will also be a panel of past Greening Grant recipients, including Jeremy Pickard of Superhero Clubhouse, Meghan Finn of The Tank NYC, and Hannah McCue of The Public.

In addition, the BGA will be launching the 2019-2020 New York City Theatre Greening Grants at the event. Since the grant program's introduction in 2015, the Broadway Green Alliance has granted over $20,000 to 25 organizations. Interested applicants should attend the Town Hall to learn more about past grant winners, guidelines, and application deadlines.

"Greening 101: Back to Green Basics" (presented by the Off-Broadway Chapter of the Broadway Green Alliance and hosted by The Westside Theatre) will be held on Monday, November 18th at 407 West 43rd Street in New York City. There will be a reception with refreshments at 6:00 pm on the lower level, with the program and discussion starting at 6:00 pm. Guests are asked to RSVP.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You