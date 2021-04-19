Bill Irwin Stars in THE NEW BUSKING PROJECT Presented by Vineyard Theatre

Vineyard Theatre has announced the return of Tony Award-winning actor, legendary clown and New York busker, Bill Irwin in The New Busking Project. Created by Irwin and Craig Weinrib, the 15-minute, outdoor, socially-distanced live performances will take place in New York City between Astor Place and Madison Square Park four times a day April 22, 23, 25, 29, 30, and May 2.

Bill Irwin returns to the streets of New York City! This time with tap shoes, a drummer, and a brand new hat. Folk rhythms and rhymes, live and in person, as The New Busking Project attempts to make no sense of this pandemic year. Ah 5, 6, ah 5, 6, 7, 8...

Joining on drums will be Craig Weinrib and Allison Hohman serves as technical supervisor.

Reserved spots are limited for this in-person, outdoor, socially-distanced live performance. One spot may be used for up to two individuals from the same party; please book accordingly. Performance locations will be between Astor Place and Madison Square Park. Specific location details will be provided 48 hours prior to the performance reserved.

Reservations for a spot to The New Busking Project are now available at www.vineyardtheatre.org or by calling the box office at 646-931-4711. This is a free event but donations are appreciated.

Overall Dates: April 22, 23, 25, 29, 30, May 2 (4 performances a day)Weekday Performance Times: 5:30pm, 6pm, 6:30pm, 7pmSunday Performance Times: 1pm, 1:30pm, 2pm, 2:30pmLength: 15 minutes