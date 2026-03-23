BEYOND OLYMPUS, New Beethoven-Inspired Play, to Have Off-Broadway Reading

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An industry reading of the new play Beyond Olympus will be presented Monday, March 30th at 7pm Off-Broadway at Actor's Temple Theatre in New York City.

Featuring a script by Jeff Weissman and music by Beethoven, the cast will include Leina Alejo, Braden Andrew, Jeremiah Burch, Daniel Mauro, Aden Pettet, Erich Rausch, and Alyson Reim. Nick Hrutkay will direct.

Beyond Olympus is a mythic psychological drama about Beethoven confronting the loss of his hearing - and the god he believes has taken it. Part historical drama, part Greek myth, part symphonic concert - Apollo appears in shifting forms as Beethoven must defy divine judgment and compose a symphony that will prove his genius.

Music supervision by Charles Santoro and stage management is by Beth Austin. The creative team is currently eyeing a regional or New York development production.

Industry members interested in attending the March 30th reading can contact beyondolympusplay@gmail.com.